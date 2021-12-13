Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/amazon-google-walmart-other-us-giants-spy-on-staff-to-prevent-unionising-report-says-1091491235.html
Amazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
Amazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
The news is likely to pile pressure on the companies, whose images have been tarnished in recent years because of a slew of allegations made by lawmakers and... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T17:16+0000
2021-12-13T17:16+0000
society
walmart
google
surveillance
trade union
big brother
unionism
amazon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106214/93/1062149338_0:130:3183:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_2774045d0f35796ab514d5601f1e3daa.jpg
Amazon, Google, Walmart and other corporate behemoths have been spying on their staff to prevent them from unionising, Newsweek and Capital &amp; Main reported citing leaked internal documents. Amazon and Walmart are the best-known examples of how employers use surveillance technology against employees, Newsweek adds.Amazon’s Whole Foods uses heat maps, which track store locations considered a high risk of union activity. Walmart uses methods to monitor an employee’s activity and conversations about activism, and Google has a system, which alerts managers about internal meetings attended by 100 or more employees, Newsweek reported citing twice-weekly Human Resources newsletter, HR Brew.HelloFresh - one of the largest meal-kit providers in the United States - has been tracking employees' social media posts about union activity using a marketing tool called Falcon, the outlet writes without citing its sources.According to Ricardo Hidalgo, an international organiser with the Teamsters who has helped unionise machinists and sanitation workers, companies often resort to underhand tactics by planting an informer into the group of employees who try to unionise. This is done to track discussions as well as to turn employees against each other.Experts draw attention to employment laws - most of which were written in the first half of the 20th century - stressing that although legislation remained the same, the technology has changed and keeps improving, making it easier for employers to keep tabs on workers. In some cases, companies don’t need to invent devices to spy on employees, but can buy commercially available productsWhen it comes to preventing unionising, companies are willing to fire individuals even when the likelihood of the workforce becoming unionised is slim. A study by Anna Stansbury, an assistant professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, revealed that a typical business may have an incentive unlawfully to fire an employee suspected of organising unionism if it diminishes the probability of unionisation by between 0.15 percent and 2 percent.Over the past years surveillance of employees has drastically increased. According to a study conducted by a market research company Gartner, 60 percent of big companies use monitoring tools, twice as many before the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Hanley, a senior legal analyst at the Open Markets Institute said companies such as Amazon will continue inventing new ways to keep a tab on workers, noting that surveillance has a "creeping" effect on individuals.Experts stress that it can be very difficult to prove that an employer has been places under surveillance. Management can insist that surveillance is needed to ensure safety of employees or to prevent harassment and emergency situations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106214/93/1062149338_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_657847f2814fad7e4322716d662355f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, walmart, google, surveillance, trade union, big brother, unionism, amazon

Amazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says

17:16 GMT 13.12.2021
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalashnikov / Go to the photo bankBroadcast of the images from the surveillance cameras installed at the voting stations, displayed at the Central Electoral Commission. File photo
Broadcast of the images from the surveillance cameras installed at the voting stations, displayed at the Central Electoral Commission. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalashnikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The news is likely to pile pressure on the companies, whose images have been tarnished in recent years because of a slew of allegations made by lawmakers and labour unions concerning a number of issues - from mistreatment of workers and failure to provide adequate protection from coronavirus to violations of privacy.
Amazon, Google, Walmart and other corporate behemoths have been spying on their staff to prevent them from unionising, Newsweek and Capital & Main reported citing leaked internal documents. Amazon and Walmart are the best-known examples of how employers use surveillance technology against employees, Newsweek adds.
Amazon’s Whole Foods uses heat maps, which track store locations considered a high risk of union activity. Walmart uses methods to monitor an employee’s activity and conversations about activism, and Google has a system, which alerts managers about internal meetings attended by 100 or more employees, Newsweek reported citing twice-weekly Human Resources newsletter, HR Brew.

HelloFresh - one of the largest meal-kit providers in the United States - has been tracking employees' social media posts about union activity using a marketing tool called Falcon, the outlet writes without citing its sources.

According to Ricardo Hidalgo, an international organiser with the Teamsters who has helped unionise machinists and sanitation workers, companies often resort to underhand tactics by planting an informer into the group of employees who try to unionise. This is done to track discussions as well as to turn employees against each other.

Experts draw attention to employment laws - most of which were written in the first half of the 20th century - stressing that although legislation remained the same, the technology has changed and keeps improving, making it easier for employers to keep tabs on workers. In some cases, companies don’t need to invent devices to spy on employees, but can buy commercially available products

When it comes to preventing unionising, companies are willing to fire individuals even when the likelihood of the workforce becoming unionised is slim. A study by Anna Stansbury, an assistant professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, revealed that a typical business may have an incentive unlawfully to fire an employee suspected of organising unionism if it diminishes the probability of unionisation by between 0.15 percent and 2 percent.
Over the past years surveillance of employees has drastically increased. According to a study conducted by a market research company Gartner, 60 percent of big companies use monitoring tools, twice as many before the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Hanley, a senior legal analyst at the Open Markets Institute said companies such as Amazon will continue inventing new ways to keep a tab on workers, noting that surveillance has a "creeping" effect on individuals.

"You accept a little bit, which opens the gate to the next bit — until, eventually, it's hard to know how much is actually necessary," he said.

Experts stress that it can be very difficult to prove that an employer has been places under surveillance. Management can insist that surveillance is needed to ensure safety of employees or to prevent harassment and emergency situations.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
17:15 GMTPutin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
17:07 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart
17:01 GMTSlave Trader Edward Colston ‘Is Not on Trial’ Prosecutor Reminds Statue-Toppling Jury in Bristol
16:31 GMT'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
16:20 GMTEU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
15:37 GMTWatch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMTKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest