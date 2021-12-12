https://sputniknews.com/20211212/jeff-bezos-heartbroken-after-tornado-kills-at-least-six-amazon-employees-in-illinois-1091451542.html

Jeff Bezos 'Heartbroken' After Tornado Kills at Least Six Amazon Employees in Illinois

Illinois' Edwardsville Fire Department has confirmed that at least six people died after an EF-3 tornado inflicted major structural damage to an Amazon... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International

jeff bezos

amazon

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, took to social media on Saturday night to offer his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the Friday night tragedy. Without announcing any specifics, Bezos expressed that Amazon intends to continue supporting the town of Edwardsville, Illinois, which has been home to two Amazon fulfillment centers since 2016. "We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site," the Amazon founder concluded.

Terranian The 1st Really? Hypocrite! What a lying POS, this rotten corrupt sociopathic subhuman crook + ghoul gives a total "F" about his low wage slaves, he and his goons contanly wages a dirty war against them all as they fight for better wages unions and so...and this Oligarch scumbag and this global criminal enterprise didn't pay taxes anywhere like any commoners on earth. Just a filthy PR BS Propaganda stunt. 0

Lynette Heartbroken? Why? Will Amazon have to pay out insurance? 0

