Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/italian-priest-gets-3-years-in-prison-for-stealing-churchs-money-for-drugs-gay-orgies---report-1091403927.html
Italian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report
Italian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report
The money was reportedly donated by the faithful to help the poorest members of the community the priest was serving, but he kept it for himself instead and... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T03:56+0000
2021-12-10T03:56+0000
europe
sex
drugs
italy
gay
church
fraud
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091404238_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f68d44dc9fd33666b39a435370d1cafa.jpg
An Italian priest nicknamed the "pusher priest" was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for stealing parish finances for absolutely ungodly needs, breaking several commandments.According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera's report, Father Francesco Spagnesi, 40, negotiated a plea deal in which charges of narcotics dealing, trafficking, and misappropriation were upheld.But he is still lucky because the priest, who reportedly failed to inform the several male partners with whom he had unprotected sex that he was HIV-positive, managed to get accusations of attempted grievous harm against him dropped.The father was taking antiretroviral medicines, according to the defendant's lawyers, and the defendant had always maintained that he informed his partners about his HIV status. Although the Italian media indicated that the drugs he supplied at the orgies were intended for rape.According to the report, Spagnesi will spend part of his term in a therapeutic community, where he will be treated for his drug addiction while simultaneously performing community service. The not-so-holy father, who has expressed regret for his conduct, will also reportedly be required to repay the approximately 300,000 euros he stole from his parish.His sex partner, 40-year-old Alessio Regina, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison for involvement in the buying and selling of cocaine, according to the report. Serpent-tempted Spagnesi was ordained as a parish priest at the age of just 27, and he admitted to experimenting with drugs around a decade ago. The Diocese of Prato in the Tuscany region removed him from his ecclesiastical duties when the story broke out in September.According to the investigation, Spagnesi's parties usually included himself, his drug-dealing roommate, and at least one other individual whom they met through gay dating sites. The weekly gatherings, on the other hand, occasionally drew significantly larger crowds of up to 20 or 30 people.The partying couple allegedly got caught importing a large shipment of drugs into Italy, bought with parishioners' money.However, there are other examples in the world where the craving for the heavenly successfully prevailed over the carnal, such as when a popular strip club in Alaska ceded its premises to the followers of Jesus Christ.
https://sputniknews.com/20210726/soul-above-flesh-once-popular-strip-club-in-alaska-converts-into-baptist-church-1083461879.html
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091404238_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2d9f4638322c4deca0f17ebc97b713dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, sex, drugs, italy, gay, church, fraud, viral

Italian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report

03:56 GMT 10.12.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @romatodayFather Francesco Spagnesi in an undated photo. Spagnesi was convicted of supplying drugs for his sex orgies on December 7, 2021.
Father Francesco Spagnesi in an undated photo. Spagnesi was convicted of supplying drugs for his sex orgies on December 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @romatoday
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The money was reportedly donated by the faithful to help the poorest members of the community the priest was serving, but he kept it for himself instead and used it to organize the drug-fueled orgies.
An Italian priest nicknamed the "pusher priest" was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for stealing parish finances for absolutely ungodly needs, breaking several commandments.
According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera's report, Father Francesco Spagnesi, 40, negotiated a plea deal in which charges of narcotics dealing, trafficking, and misappropriation were upheld.
But he is still lucky because the priest, who reportedly failed to inform the several male partners with whom he had unprotected sex that he was HIV-positive, managed to get accusations of attempted grievous harm against him dropped.
The father was taking antiretroviral medicines, according to the defendant's lawyers, and the defendant had always maintained that he informed his partners about his HIV status. Although the Italian media indicated that the drugs he supplied at the orgies were intended for rape.
According to the report, Spagnesi will spend part of his term in a therapeutic community, where he will be treated for his drug addiction while simultaneously performing community service.
The not-so-holy father, who has expressed regret for his conduct, will also reportedly be required to repay the approximately 300,000 euros he stole from his parish.
His sex partner, 40-year-old Alessio Regina, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison for involvement in the buying and selling of cocaine, according to the report.
Serpent-tempted Spagnesi was ordained as a parish priest at the age of just 27, and he admitted to experimenting with drugs around a decade ago.
The Diocese of Prato in the Tuscany region removed him from his ecclesiastical duties when the story broke out in September.
"I wanted to be the shepherd of my faithful, guide them towards the ways of the Lord, and I ended up in vice and perdition," he is quoted as telling the newspaper after the verdict.
Church cross - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2021
Soul Above Flesh: Once Popular Strip Club in Alaska Converts Into Baptist Church
26 July, 03:59 GMT
According to the investigation, Spagnesi's parties usually included himself, his drug-dealing roommate, and at least one other individual whom they met through gay dating sites. The weekly gatherings, on the other hand, occasionally drew significantly larger crowds of up to 20 or 30 people.
The partying couple allegedly got caught importing a large shipment of drugs into Italy, bought with parishioners' money.
However, there are other examples in the world where the craving for the heavenly successfully prevailed over the carnal, such as when a popular strip club in Alaska ceded its premises to the followers of Jesus Christ.
300001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:56 GMTItalian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report
03:43 GMTTeacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
02:50 GMTHow the Left Stole Christmas
02:23 GMTKyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’
01:49 GMTTrump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia & China
01:39 GMTConversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
00:11 GMTUS Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
YesterdayVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
YesterdayActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
YesterdayUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
YesterdayNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'
YesterdayEpstein Dated Norwegian Heiress Later Picked up by Trump, Lolita Express Pilot Says - Report
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay
YesterdayAmtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayChilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Yesterday‘Now I Am Become Death’: Lawsuit Says Suspect Posted Threats Just Before Shooting in Michigan School
YesterdayBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
YesterdayUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
YesterdayWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
YesterdayUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails