International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-considers-energy-sanctions-against-russia-as-last-resort-reports-say-1091372460.html
US Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say
US Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say
Energy sanctions against Russia are seen in Washington as an extreme measure
2021-12-09T06:43+0000
2021-12-09T06:47+0000
world
russia
us
sanctions
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102230/72/1022307230_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_df7247ce35c96940d8b135ee588e7501.jpg
"We're trying to do it in such a way where it is a menu of options. We will not do everything on that menu all at once," one of the sources said. "The energy section of it is the more extreme option if it becomes necessary. I do not see that as being in the first tranche."The TV channel also cited some experts as saying that without sanctions targeting the energy sector, the penalties would not be severe enough to deter Moscow.On Monday, the Biden administration was reviewing the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russian energy producers, as well as disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine. On the following day, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that Washington was considering measures against Russia that would fully isolate the country from the international financial system, including the ability to trade and travel.Earlier in November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had given comments on the US being concerned about the Russian armed forces movements on the Russian territory. It has been repeatedly emphasized that the Russian armed forces' movement on the Russian territory should not cause any concern, stressing that Russia did not pose a threat to anyone. The spokesman added that NATO forces were very active and assertive in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders, whether it is air, water or land.
The Americans real enemy is in Washington DC..... probably too dumb to see it so doomed to extinction.
All I had to see was CNN "reporting" on this, then I stopped reading the fake news and started laughing.
russia
us
world, russia, us, sanctions

US Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say

06:43 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 09.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov / Go to the photo bankThe flare system at Russia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant (the Sakhalin II project), built by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. in the village of Prigorodnoye in southern Sakhalin. The island has been turned into a major source of energy in Russia's Far East.
The flare system at Russia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant (the Sakhalin II project), built by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. in the village of Prigorodnoye in southern Sakhalin. The island has been turned into a major source of energy in Russia's Far East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Energy sanctions against Russia are seen in Washington as an extreme measure, taking into account their possible impact on the global economy and gasoline prices in the United States, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources among US officials.
"We're trying to do it in such a way where it is a menu of options. We will not do everything on that menu all at once," one of the sources said. "The energy section of it is the more extreme option if it becomes necessary. I do not see that as being in the first tranche."
The TV channel also cited some experts as saying that without sanctions targeting the energy sector, the penalties would not be severe enough to deter Moscow.
On Monday, the Biden administration was reviewing the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russian energy producers, as well as disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine. On the following day, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that Washington was considering measures against Russia that would fully isolate the country from the international financial system, including the ability to trade and travel.
Earlier in November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had given comments on the US being concerned about the Russian armed forces movements on the Russian territory. It has been repeatedly emphasized that the Russian armed forces' movement on the Russian territory should not cause any concern, stressing that Russia did not pose a threat to anyone. The spokesman added that NATO forces were very active and assertive in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders, whether it is air, water or land.
Discuss
Popular comments
The Americans real enemy is in Washington DC..... probably too dumb to see it so doomed to extinction.
keyboardcosmetics
9 December, 09:52 GMT1
All I had to see was CNN "reporting" on this, then I stopped reading the fake news and started laughing.
TruePatriot
9 December, 10:07 GMT1
