US Reportedly Mulls Cutting Russia Off SWIFT, Sanctioning Energy Producers & 'Putin's Inner Circle'

06.12.2021

Biden administration officials are considering a wide array of options for possible sanctions against Russia to deter it from an alleged plan to invade Ukraine, CNN has reported, citing anonymous sources. The potential options reportedly include sanctions against undefined "members of Putin's inner circle", Russian energy companies, and banks. Russia’s sovereign debt might also be targeted, the sources claimed.According to CNN, the White House also considered a potential "nuclear option" – cutting Russia off SWIFT – a worldwide system of inter-bank communications that are used in international money wires and transactions. The US applied a similar measure against Iran under the presidency of Donald Trump, making it difficult for the country to trade with other members of the international community.No final decision has been made on the sanctions package that could be implemented in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, CNN said. The White House is reportedly discussing punitive measures with its European partners, who are more tightly connected to the Russian economy, to coordinate action. The European Parliament passed a motion earlier this year containing a "nuclear option" similar to the one being mulled in the White House.At the same time, the Biden administration fears potential repercussions of slapping Moscow with hefty sanctions, specifically in the energy sector. Many European states rely on gas supplies from Russia amid spiking prices and under-filled gas reserves. Moscow also became the second biggest oil exporter to the US in 2021 and remains one of the biggest suppliers of diesel for the country. The latter helps keep the soaring fuel prices in check.The Kremlin has repeatedly publicly denied the possibility of using its energy resources as a geopolitical tool of pressure. However, it is unclear how either the US or EU countries even plan to buy the available Russian gas, oil, and fuel with the country's banks cut off from the SWIFT system and thus unable to receive payments.US May Support Eastern NATO Allies if Russia 'Invades Ukraine'A senior US official has briefed the press ahead of the upcoming video call between US President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin, noting that POTUS will raise the issue of Ukraine during the conversation and will warn his Russian counterpart of severe consequences if Moscow attacks its neighbour.

Nigrutin Sanctions are act of war. Don't forget! 1

Dragan Radulovic All expected. Crumbling American (Western) economy sees a way out in igniting another world war as they (with Britain) did at the beginning of 20th century. 1

