UK Defence Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military Engineers to Poland Over Migration Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK will send 140 military engineers to Poland to help the country suffering from "irregular migration at the border with Belarus," the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday,
"[A total of] 140 military engineers are deploying to Poland to provide specialist support in response to the pressures from irregular migration at the Belarus border," the ministry said in a statement.
"Specialists from the 32 Engineer Regiment, the Royal Engineers, will provide bilateral support to Poland, a NATO ally and key European partner. Personnel will support Polish troops with specific engineering tasks along the border including infrastructure support and repairing access roads, as well as planning support," the statement read.
Several thousand migrants camp on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the European Union. The Polish authorities strengthened border security and thwarted attempts by illegal migrants to enter the country, using teargas and barbed wire.
Warsaw blames Minsk for the current migration crisis. Belarus has so far rejected the allegations.