UK Defence Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military Engineers to Poland Over Migration Crisis

UK Defence Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military Engineers to Poland Over Migration Crisis

The UK will send 140 military engineers to Poland

"[A total of] 140 military engineers are deploying to Poland to provide specialist support in response to the pressures from irregular migration at the Belarus border," the ministry said in a statement.Several thousand migrants camp on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the European Union. The Polish authorities strengthened border security and thwarted attempts by illegal migrants to enter the country, using teargas and barbed wire. Warsaw blames Minsk for the current migration crisis. Belarus has so far rejected the allegations.

