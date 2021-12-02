Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Poland Hides Information About ‘Unmarked Graves’ of Migrants, Lukashenko Says
"In the forests, there is already ‘a sea’ of their unmarked graves. And who buries these people? Not the authorities. They have declared a state of emergency there, no one is allowed there," Lukashenko said.According to Lukashenko, reporters and international organizations have access only to the Belarusian side of the border."Those who are dying in the Polish forests are people, they are there, sorry, lying around, corpses, and people, those Poles who care, are looking for these people in the forests and they bury them. Therefore, there are, indeed, unmarked graves," Lukashenko added.Several thousand migrants from the Middle East have remained stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border after Warsaw denied them entry into the EU. Poland also blamed Belarus for the migrant crisis. Minsk has rejected the accusations, claiming that Polish forces are expelling migrants by force.
Poland Hides Information About ‘Unmarked Graves’ of Migrants, Lukashenko Says

14:06 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 02.12.2021)
© REUTERS / HANDOUTHundreds of migrants gather at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, on 8 November 2021.
MINSK (Sputnik) - There are plenty of unmarked graves of migrants along the Belarusian-Polish border and Warsaw hides this information, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti.
"In the forests, there is already ‘a sea’ of their unmarked graves. And who buries these people? Not the authorities. They have declared a state of emergency there, no one is allowed there," Lukashenko said.
According to Lukashenko, reporters and international organizations have access only to the Belarusian side of the border.
"Those who are dying in the Polish forests are people, they are there, sorry, lying around, corpses, and people, those Poles who care, are looking for these people in the forests and they bury them. Therefore, there are, indeed, unmarked graves," Lukashenko added.
Several thousand migrants from the Middle East have remained stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border after Warsaw denied them entry into the EU. Poland also blamed Belarus for the migrant crisis. Minsk has rejected the accusations, claiming that Polish forces are expelling migrants by force.
