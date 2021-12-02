https://sputniknews.com/20211202/poland-hides-information-about-unmarked-graves-of-migrants-lukashenko-says-1091202634.html
Poland Hides Information About ‘Unmarked Graves’ of Migrants, Lukashenko Says
Poland Hides Information About ‘Unmarked Graves’ of Migrants, Lukashenko Says
MINSK (Sputnik) - There are plenty of unmarked graves of migrants along the Belarusian-Polish border and Warsaw hides this information, Belarusian President... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T14:06+0000
2021-12-02T14:06+0000
2021-12-02T14:10+0000
poland-belarus migrant crisis
news
poland
alexander lukashenko
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090610413_0:155:2218:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba90262f720f7cbca5cea6e72fcc59b.jpg
"In the forests, there is already ‘a sea’ of their unmarked graves. And who buries these people? Not the authorities. They have declared a state of emergency there, no one is allowed there," Lukashenko said.According to Lukashenko, reporters and international organizations have access only to the Belarusian side of the border."Those who are dying in the Polish forests are people, they are there, sorry, lying around, corpses, and people, those Poles who care, are looking for these people in the forests and they bury them. Therefore, there are, indeed, unmarked graves," Lukashenko added.Several thousand migrants from the Middle East have remained stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border after Warsaw denied them entry into the EU. Poland also blamed Belarus for the migrant crisis. Minsk has rejected the accusations, claiming that Polish forces are expelling migrants by force.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090610413_71:0:2147:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_b39e230c682e0226d3979a8e3fed0033.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
news, poland, alexander lukashenko, migrants
Poland Hides Information About ‘Unmarked Graves’ of Migrants, Lukashenko Says
14:06 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 02.12.2021)
MINSK (Sputnik) - There are plenty of unmarked graves of migrants along the Belarusian-Polish border and Warsaw hides this information, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti.
"In the forests, there is already ‘a sea’ of their unmarked graves. And who buries these people? Not the authorities. They have declared a state of emergency there, no one is allowed there," Lukashenko said.
According to Lukashenko, reporters and international organizations have access only to the Belarusian side of the border.
"Those who are dying in the Polish forests are people, they are there, sorry, lying around, corpses, and people, those Poles who care, are looking for these people in the forests and they bury them. Therefore, there are, indeed, unmarked graves," Lukashenko added.
Several thousand migrants from the Middle East have remained stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border after Warsaw denied them entry into the EU. Poland also blamed Belarus for the migrant crisis. Minsk has rejected the accusations, claiming that Polish forces are expelling migrants by force.