Poland Hides Information About ‘Unmarked Graves’ of Migrants, Lukashenko Says

MINSK (Sputnik) - There are plenty of unmarked graves of migrants along the Belarusian-Polish border and Warsaw hides this information, Belarusian President... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T14:06+0000

2021-12-02T14:06+0000

2021-12-02T14:10+0000

"In the forests, there is already ‘a sea’ of their unmarked graves. And who buries these people? Not the authorities. They have declared a state of emergency there, no one is allowed there," Lukashenko said.According to Lukashenko, reporters and international organizations have access only to the Belarusian side of the border."Those who are dying in the Polish forests are people, they are there, sorry, lying around, corpses, and people, those Poles who care, are looking for these people in the forests and they bury them. Therefore, there are, indeed, unmarked graves," Lukashenko added.Several thousand migrants from the Middle East have remained stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border after Warsaw denied them entry into the EU. Poland also blamed Belarus for the migrant crisis. Minsk has rejected the accusations, claiming that Polish forces are expelling migrants by force.

