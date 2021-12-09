https://sputniknews.com/20211209/nearly-100-former-british-council-staff-still-hiding-in-afghanistan-reports-say-1091386087.html

Nearly 100 Former British Council Staff Still Hiding in Afghanistan, Reports Say

Nearly 100 Former British Council Staff Still Hiding in Afghanistan, Reports Say

Nearly 100 former Afghan employees of the British Council are still in hiding in Afghanistan after having been refused the right to emigrate to the UK

2021-12-09T12:51+0000

2021-12-09T12:51+0000

2021-12-09T12:51+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

evacuation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083655946_0:127:2417:1487_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9861b450a022c2190d061ed342f993.jpg

According to the media outlet, which cited former British Council Afghanistan English manager Joseph Seaton as a source, the staff employed to teach British values and the English language had applied to go to the UK under the government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy set up earlier this year, but their applications remain unprocessed and without response months after they were submitted.Seaton claimed that those left behind are living in constant fear of their lives as they were hired by the British government to teach values such as diversity, inclusion and equality, which the Taliban* oppose.The report comes after a former British diplomat turned whistleblower said that the government’s chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan led to people being left to die at the hands of the Taliban.In a written statement to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Raphael Marshall, who was deployed by the Foreign Ministry in Kabul, wrote that “fewer than 5%” of the 75,000 to 150,000 Afghans who applied for evacuation before the Taliban takeover in August received help from the British government.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan, evacuation