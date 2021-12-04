https://sputniknews.com/20211204/french-foreign-ministry-says-evacuated-over-300-people-from-afghanistan-1091239730.html

French Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan

PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Foreign Ministry said that evacuated nearly 260 Afghans, 11 French, and about 60 Dutch from Afghanistan, with the assistance of... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

The evacuation flight was organised on Friday with the assistance of Qatar. The plane arrived in Doha from Kabul, and next week, the evacuees will be airlifted to France.The Afghans that left the country were under the threat over their activity, the French agency said, citing journalists and those who had cooperated with the French authorities.The Taliban* movement returned to power in Afghanistan on 15 August, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of Taliban cruelties, rampant violations of human rights.*The Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.

