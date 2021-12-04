Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/french-foreign-ministry-says-evacuated-over-300-people-from-afghanistan-1091239730.html
French Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan
French Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Foreign Ministry said that evacuated nearly 260 Afghans, 11 French, and about 60 Dutch from Afghanistan, with the assistance of... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T07:22+0000
2021-12-04T07:22+0000
france
afghanistan
taliban
evacuation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083612289_0:175:2875:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc1c6b4690bdba00e40f0ae16b66ea2.jpg
The evacuation flight was organised on Friday with the assistance of Qatar. The plane arrived in Doha from Kabul, and next week, the evacuees will be airlifted to France.The Afghans that left the country were under the threat over their activity, the French agency said, citing journalists and those who had cooperated with the French authorities.The Taliban* movement returned to power in Afghanistan on 15 August, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of Taliban cruelties, rampant violations of human rights.*The Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
france
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083612289_66:0:2797:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c20c36d8315bb63bffe3b72d9c0082fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, afghanistan, taliban, evacuation

French Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan

07:22 GMT 04.12.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERRCAF military transport plane over Kabul
RCAF military transport plane over Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Foreign Ministry said that evacuated nearly 260 Afghans, 11 French, and about 60 Dutch from Afghanistan, with the assistance of Qatar.
The evacuation flight was organised on Friday with the assistance of Qatar. The plane arrived in Doha from Kabul, and next week, the evacuees will be airlifted to France.

"The aircraft chartered by the foreign ministry evacuated 258 Afghans... Eleven French people, about 60 Dutch people and their relatives were also evacuated by the flight", the ministry said in a statement.

The Afghans that left the country were under the threat over their activity, the French agency said, citing journalists and those who had cooperated with the French authorities.
The Taliban* movement returned to power in Afghanistan on 15 August, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of Taliban cruelties, rampant violations of human rights.
*The Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:24 GMTUK Gov't Reportedly Considers Changing Law on Free Speech After Meghan Markle's Victory Against ANL
07:22 GMTFrench Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan
07:13 GMTNuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week, Russian Envoy Says
06:06 GMTCOVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant
06:02 GMT'Johnson's Not Above the Law': Labour Asks Police to Probe Alleged No 10 Parties Amid 2020 Lockdown
05:28 GMT'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat
04:01 GMTTwitter Admits to Erroneously Suspending Accounts Amid a Slew of 'Coordinated and Malicious' Reports
03:41 GMTWorld Must Not Blame Africa for Undervaccination While Denying Continent Shots - Expert
03:32 GMTUS Intel Accuses Russia of Planning 'Multi-Front Offensive' Against Ukraine as Early as 2022
03:30 GMTMeet Mehmet: Dr. Oz Vying for US Senate in Pennsylvania After Trump-Endorsed Candidate Drops Out
01:45 GMTIsraeli ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Used to Hack Phones of 11 US Diplomats - Reports
01:35 GMTColorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
00:59 GMTAstronomers Spot Ultra-Dense Exoplanet Seemingly Made of Solid Iron Orbiting Nearby Star
00:41 GMTMillions Remain Long-Term Unemployed Despite Big Decline in November US Jobless Rate
00:30 GMTA Failed Biennial World Cup Could Lead to New Global Tournament
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
YesterdayExplosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
YesterdayOklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayUS States of Maryland, Pennsylvania Confirm First Omicron Variant Cases - Statements
YesterdayGroup-IB Founder's Case Linked to Leakage of Data From Alleged GRU Hackers - Reports