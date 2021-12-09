Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/belarus-denies-nyt-report-on-situation-surrounding-ryanair-plane-landing-in-minsk-1091390826.html
Belarus Denies NYT Report on Situation Surrounding Ryanair Plane Landing in Minsk
Belarus Denies NYT Report on Situation Surrounding Ryanair Plane Landing in Minsk
US article citing a Belarusian airport dispatcher who purportedly was on duty during emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk is "deliberately false," Artem Sikorsky, head of aviation at Belarusian Transport Ministry, said.
2021-12-09T14:52+0000
2021-12-09T14:54+0000
belarus
ryanair
news
report
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082976878_0:150:2879:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_ec54ccf6b35c3bec959a629421ee7c30.jpg
The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing EU security forces, that the former Minsk airport operator fled to Poland and told the local authorities his own version of events which, the newspaper said, could be used by the Polish government to sue Belarus. The ex-dispatcher was cited as saying that the emergency landing operation was managed by a Belarusian State Security Committee officer, who was in the control room the entire time and constantly reported developments to someone on the phone."[The article] is intended for ordinary people who are not aware of the specifics of civil aviation," Sikorsky was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.Sikorsky said that "this knowingly false information" appeared just when Minsk requested that Poland and the International Civil Aviation Organization provide monitoring data. The requested data included "the talks of the operator in Vilnius with the pilot and talks of the crew members in the cabin," according to the Belarusian official.He suggested that the ex-dispatcher might have agreed to "some deals" under pressure, pointing out that the article contained only "the interpretation of his words by the Polish special services, but not his own words."On 23 May, Belarus diverted a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to be false. Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labelled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/belarus-brings-charges-against-russian-citizen-arrested-during-ryanair-flight-stopover-1091347711.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082976878_32:0:2591:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_e382b207dd5fa9d8334097afb88f2c5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, ryanair, news, report

Belarus Denies NYT Report on Situation Surrounding Ryanair Plane Landing in Minsk

14:52 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 09.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ANDRIUS SYTASA Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and was diverted to Belarus, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas
A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and was diverted to Belarus, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / ANDRIUS SYTAS
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - The US article citing a Belarusian airport dispatcher who purportedly was on duty during the May emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk is "deliberately false," Artem Sikorsky, the head of aviation at the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Thursday.
The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing EU security forces, that the former Minsk airport operator fled to Poland and told the local authorities his own version of events which, the newspaper said, could be used by the Polish government to sue Belarus. The ex-dispatcher was cited as saying that the emergency landing operation was managed by a Belarusian State Security Committee officer, who was in the control room the entire time and constantly reported developments to someone on the phone.
"[The article] is intended for ordinary people who are not aware of the specifics of civil aviation," Sikorsky was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.
Sikorsky said that "this knowingly false information" appeared just when Minsk requested that Poland and the International Civil Aviation Organization provide monitoring data. The requested data included "the talks of the operator in Vilnius with the pilot and talks of the crew members in the cabin," according to the Belarusian official.
Sapega - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Belarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover
Yesterday, 10:56 GMT
He suggested that the ex-dispatcher might have agreed to "some deals" under pressure, pointing out that the article contained only "the interpretation of his words by the Polish special services, but not his own words."
On 23 May, Belarus diverted a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to be false. Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labelled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:09 GMTAs Temperature Drops, Homeless People in Delhi Demand Gov't Improves Conditions in Shelter Homes
15:06 GMTUS Weekly Jobless Claims Hit 1969 Lows on Dynamic Recovery From COVID-19
15:02 GMTRyanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion, Polish Prosecutors Say
15:02 GMTVideo of Biden 'Being Led by the Blind' During Kansas City Visit Scrutinised Online
14:52 GMTBelarus Denies NYT Report on Situation Surrounding Ryanair Plane Landing in Minsk
14:50 GMTNew York AG Reportedly Seeking Deposition From Trump in Fraud Probe Into Ex-President's Businesses
14:34 GMTSoros Funnels Millions Into Dark Money Hub Used By Defund the Police Activists, Grant Database Shows
14:20 GMTBiden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
14:12 GMTRussian Scientists Suggest Teaching AI Creative Writing
14:11 GMTNew Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology
14:01 GMTFrance to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
13:50 GMTSajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread
13:45 GMTLithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister
13:43 GMTMan With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say
13:43 GMT'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest
13:31 GMTChina: UK, US, Australia to 'Pay Price' for 'Mistaken Acts' Of Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics
13:21 GMTDelhi's Ruling Party AAP Blames Modi Gov't for Charging Devotees in Temples
13:20 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Plans to Press Ukraine to Cede Autonomy to Donbass
13:11 GMTUS President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One
13:01 GMT'Historic Disaster': Spanish Press Blasts Barcelona After Their Champions League Elimination