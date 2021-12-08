Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/belarus-brings-charges-against-russian-citizen-arrested-during-ryanair-flight-stopover-1091347711.html
Belarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover
Belarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover
Preliminary investigation into a criminal case against Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was arrested in Minsk back in May together with Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, is nearing completion.
2021-12-08T10:56+0000
2021-12-08T10:56+0000
belarus
ryanair
news
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083238402_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9166327aaae48ec7bad13b9693713284.jpg
"The preliminary investigation in the criminal case against Sofia Sapega is coming to an end, and the final charge has been brought under a number of articles of the criminal code. Among them are incitement of social enmity and discord; violation of information security, regulations on handling personal data; threats against law enforcement officers. In the near future, the case will be available for a review," the investigation's head was quoted as saying by the state-owned Belta news agency.In addition to Sapega, investigators have been looking into former employees of communications company Beltelecom and other individuals who contributed to illegal activities by posting personal data on illegal Telegram channels, he added.Sapega was detained along with her partner Protasevich after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk in May while flying from Athens to Vilnius. The Belarusian authorities accused Sapega of encouraging social hatred and contributing to violations of public order.In June, both Protasevich, who applied for a pretrial agreement on cooperation with the investigation and gave consistent confession, and Russian national Sapega were moved from custody to house arrest.
https://sputniknews.com/20210625/nexta-co-founder-protasevich-under-house-arrest-reports-say-1083238486.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083238402_23:0:1463:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b17e19731822f0a83fea3869dd3cf06f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, ryanair, news, russia

Belarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover

10:56 GMT 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / Telegram Channel "Zheltye Slivy" Sapega
 Sapega - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© REUTERS / Telegram Channel "Zheltye Slivy"
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - Preliminary investigation into a criminal case against Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was arrested in Minsk back in May together with Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, is nearing completion, with charges already brought against her on some counts, Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.
"The preliminary investigation in the criminal case against Sofia Sapega is coming to an end, and the final charge has been brought under a number of articles of the criminal code. Among them are incitement of social enmity and discord; violation of information security, regulations on handling personal data; threats against law enforcement officers. In the near future, the case will be available for a review," the investigation's head was quoted as saying by the state-owned Belta news agency.
In addition to Sapega, investigators have been looking into former employees of communications company Beltelecom and other individuals who contributed to illegal activities by posting personal data on illegal Telegram channels, he added.
Jailed Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich takes part in a press conference about the forced landing of the Ryanair passenger plane on which he was travelling, in Minsk, Belarus June 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2021
Nexta Co-Founder Protasevich Under House Arrest, Reports Say
25 June, 06:22 GMT
Sapega was detained along with her partner Protasevich after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk in May while flying from Athens to Vilnius. The Belarusian authorities accused Sapega of encouraging social hatred and contributing to violations of public order.
In June, both Protasevich, who applied for a pretrial agreement on cooperation with the investigation and gave consistent confession, and Russian national Sapega were moved from custody to house arrest.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:00 GMTTiming of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determined, Kremlin Says
10:56 GMTBelarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover
10:56 GMTIndia 'Could Be Attacked From All Fronts', China Poses a 'Significant Challenge', IAF Chief Warns
10:54 GMTBlack Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia
10:50 GMTMan Arrested After Setting Christmas Tree on Fire Near Fox News Headquarters in NYC - Video, Photo
10:36 GMTUS Claims It’s Thwarted Multiple Iranian Attempts to Smuggle Weapons, Oil to Yemen, Venezuela
10:35 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Cancels Legal Team's Xmas in Frantic Effort to Get Sex Abuse Case Ditched
10:10 GMTRussia Declined Dutch Request for Kursk Brigade Head Interrogation in MH17 Case, Judge Says
10:05 GMTMajority of Germans Believe Scholz's Stay as Chancellor No Longer Than 4 Years, Poll Shows
09:44 GMTMacron Slams EU Meddling in 'Politically Correct Language Nonsense' Amid 'Cancel Christmas' Scandal
09:43 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Session, Join Protest Staged by Suspended Lawmakers
09:20 GMTOlaf Scholz Takes Over From Angela Merkel as Germany's New Chancellor
09:17 GMTPolish Police Say Detected Body of Undocumented Migrant From Nigeria Near Belarus Border
08:04 GMTIndian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board - Photo, Video
07:58 GMTMbappe Switches Allegiances From Ronaldo as Frenchman Declares Messi 'the World's Best Player'
07:46 GMTOmicron Showed '41-Fold' Evasion of Pfizer Jab But Boosters Should 'Fend Off' Attack, Claims Study
07:07 GMTSoyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur
07:06 GMTEx-Pentagon Adviser: Putin-Biden Talks Unlikely to Ease Tensions Amid US Inability to Compromise
06:56 GMTIndian Oil Top Executive Not Ruling Out Decrease in Oil Demand Due to Spread of Omicron
06:51 GMTBattle Against Omicron Strain 'Probably Already Lost', Danish Professor Says