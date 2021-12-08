Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/us-targets-individuals-in-kosovo-el-salvador-serbia-in-new-global-magnitsky-sanctions-1091357916.html
US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions
US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions
The United States has targeted several persons and entities in Kosovo, Serbia and El Salvador in a new round of Global Magnitsky Sanctions, the Treasury announced on Wednesday.
2021-12-08T16:40+0000
2021-12-08T17:08+0000
news
us
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_754bb15463929fbd616a46d538979347.jpg
"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting 16 individuals and 24 entities across several countries in Europe and the Western Hemisphere," the release said. "Today’s actions are taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, and targets perpetrators of corruption and serious human rights abuse," the statement said.The sanctioned individuals include Andrija Zheljko Bojic of Kosovo, Zeljko Bojic of Kosovo, Osiris Luna Meza of El Salvador, Carlos Amilcar Marroquin Chica of El Salvador, Alma Yanira Meza Olivares of El Salvador, Milan Mihajlovic of Kosovo, Sinisa Nedeljkovic of Kosovo, and Radovan Radic of Kosovo among others.Among those sanctioned is also Zvonko Veselinovic, described by the Treasury as the leader of the Zvonko Veselinovic Organized Crime Group (OCG), which is engaged in a massive bribery scheme with Kosovar and Serbian security officials to facilitate the group’s illicit trafficking of goods, money, drugs, and weapons between Kosovo and Serbia, according to the release.In addition, Washington introduced sanctions against entities based in Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria linked to the blacklisted individuals.The latest round of sanctions also targets three individuals from El Salvador."An investigation into officials of the Government of El Salvador and incarcerated leaders of gangs, such as Treasury-designated Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13), has revealed covert negotiations between government officials and the criminal organization," the treasury said. "Osiris Luna Meza (Luna) and Carlos Amilcar Marroquin Chica (Marroquin) led, facilitated, and organized a number of secret meetings involving incarcerated gang leaders, in which known gang members were allowed to enter prison facilities and meet with senior gang leadership. These meetings were part of the Government of El Salvador’s efforts to negotiate a secret truce with gang leadership."
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0428159cb2b2da981bf02ea5bcdcf60b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, sanctions

US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions

16:40 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 17:08 GMT 08.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has targeted several persons and entities in Kosovo, Serbia and El Salvador in a new round of Global Magnitsky Sanctions, the Treasury announced on Wednesday.
"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting 16 individuals and 24 entities across several countries in Europe and the Western Hemisphere," the release said. "Today’s actions are taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, and targets perpetrators of corruption and serious human rights abuse," the statement said.
The sanctioned individuals include Andrija Zheljko Bojic of Kosovo, Zeljko Bojic of Kosovo, Osiris Luna Meza of El Salvador, Carlos Amilcar Marroquin Chica of El Salvador, Alma Yanira Meza Olivares of El Salvador, Milan Mihajlovic of Kosovo, Sinisa Nedeljkovic of Kosovo, and Radovan Radic of Kosovo among others.
Among those sanctioned is also Zvonko Veselinovic, described by the Treasury as the leader of the Zvonko Veselinovic Organized Crime Group (OCG), which is engaged in a massive bribery scheme with Kosovar and Serbian security officials to facilitate the group’s illicit trafficking of goods, money, drugs, and weapons between Kosovo and Serbia, according to the release.

In addition, Washington introduced sanctions against entities based in Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria linked to the blacklisted individuals.

The latest round of sanctions also targets three individuals from El Salvador.

"An investigation into officials of the Government of El Salvador and incarcerated leaders of gangs, such as Treasury-designated Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13), has revealed covert negotiations between government officials and the criminal organization," the treasury said. "Osiris Luna Meza (Luna) and Carlos Amilcar Marroquin Chica (Marroquin) led, facilitated, and organized a number of secret meetings involving incarcerated gang leaders, in which known gang members were allowed to enter prison facilities and meet with senior gang leadership. These meetings were part of the Government of El Salvador’s efforts to negotiate a secret truce with gang leadership."
041001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:16 GMTElon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
17:13 GMTIndian Farmers Agree to Call Off Year-Long Protest after Government Promises to Meet Demands
17:03 GMTUS Jobs Quitting Rate in October Down From Record Highs, Labour Department Says
16:40 GMTUS Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions
16:17 GMTBiden Announces Plans for NATO-Russia Meeting to Discuss Moscow's Concerns
16:03 GMTUK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video
15:44 GMTSeven UN Peacekeepers Killed in Explosion in Mali
15:32 GMTOpening Statements: Trial of Ex-Cop Kim Potter Who Killed Black Man Daunte Wright
15:22 GMT'Failing Not An Option': VP Harris Relies on Black Women's Support Amid 'Toxic Management' Claims
15:13 GMTFederal Judge Refuses to Unseal Records of FBI's Raid on Project Veritas Founder
15:05 GMTFrench Police Arrest Two Men Who Allegedly Plotted Christmas Stabbing Attack, Media Reports
14:57 GMTIndians Mourn Death of Bipin Rawat, Top General Who Oversaw Army Reform
14:49 GMTKremlin Rebukes Victoria Nuland After She Claims Putin Seeking to Rebuild USSR
14:32 GMTDespite Government Claims, Farmers’ Pay Has Yet to Rise, Says Indian Agriculture Expert
14:28 GMTIndia Clears Serial Production of Air-Launched BrahMos Missile with Successful Test from Su-30MKI
14:07 GMTPutin: NATO's Policy Towards Russia 'Confrontational'
14:04 GMTBrazil Football Legend Pele Hospitalised for Colon Tumour Treatment
14:00 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS - Video
13:51 GMTElon Musk Reveals 'One of the Biggest Risks to Civilisation'
13:49 GMTPutin: Russia Supports Viable Settlement of Cyprus Dispute Within Framework of International Law