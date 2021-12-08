https://sputniknews.com/20211208/russias-navalny-files-5th-lawsuit-against-prison-in-pokrov-1091350327.html

Russia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov

Russia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov

Jailed Russian opposition blogger Navalny files a fifth lawsuit against prison where he is serving his sentence.

2021-12-08T12:04+0000

2021-12-08T12:04+0000

2021-12-08T12:05+0000

news

russia

alexei navalny

lawsuit

prison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083111143_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1372d16e4bd5bf3f18f8a8f8169c5050.jpg

An entry on the court's agenda of suits lists Navalny as the plaintiff and Correctional Facility Number 2 in Pokrov as the defendant."Appeal against the actions of officials of the administration of pre-trial detention facilities and correctional institutions: Complaints not related to improper conditions of detention of persons in custody and persons sentenced to imprisonment," the description box of the suit read, not providing any other details.The Petushki court has already reviewed three lawsuits filed by Navalny against the Pokrov prison. The first challenged Navalny's status as prone to escape and was dismissed by the court, while two others concerning censorship of newspapers given to him and lack of access to books were later revoked by Navalny himself.The fourth claim filed by the opposition figure challenged the prison's decision to place him on preventive registration as a person professing extremist ideology and prone to committing crimes of terrorist and extremist nature, the court said. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.Another two suits were filed by Navalny in a different district court against Correctional Facility Number 3 in Vladimir, where he was held from mid-April until early June for medical treatment after a hunger strike. He challenged the prison-imposed ban on his lawyers bringing laptops and smartphones during visits. The court rejected these lawsuits.Navalny is serving a two and a half year term for fraud in the 2014 Yves Rocher case.

https://sputniknews.com/20211011/moscow-court-dismisses-navalnys-lawsuit-over-blocked-youtube-channel-1089840093.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, alexei navalny, lawsuit, prison