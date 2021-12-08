Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/russias-navalny-files-5th-lawsuit-against-prison-in-pokrov-1091350327.html
Russia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov
Russia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov
Jailed Russian opposition blogger Navalny files a fifth lawsuit against prison where he is serving his sentence.
2021-12-08T12:04+0000
2021-12-08T12:05+0000
An entry on the court's agenda of suits lists Navalny as the plaintiff and Correctional Facility Number 2 in Pokrov as the defendant."Appeal against the actions of officials of the administration of pre-trial detention facilities and correctional institutions: Complaints not related to improper conditions of detention of persons in custody and persons sentenced to imprisonment," the description box of the suit read, not providing any other details.The Petushki court has already reviewed three lawsuits filed by Navalny against the Pokrov prison. The first challenged Navalny's status as prone to escape and was dismissed by the court, while two others concerning censorship of newspapers given to him and lack of access to books were later revoked by Navalny himself.The fourth claim filed by the opposition figure challenged the prison's decision to place him on preventive registration as a person professing extremist ideology and prone to committing crimes of terrorist and extremist nature, the court said. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.Another two suits were filed by Navalny in a different district court against Correctional Facility Number 3 in Vladimir, where he was held from mid-April until early June for medical treatment after a hunger strike. He challenged the prison-imposed ban on his lawyers bringing laptops and smartphones during visits. The court rejected these lawsuits.Navalny is serving a two and a half year term for fraud in the 2014 Yves Rocher case.
12:04 GMT 08.12.2021
RYAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - The Petushki District Court of Russia registered on Wednesday the fifth suit filed by opposition figure Alexey Navalny against the prison facility in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir Region, where he is serving his sentence.
An entry on the court's agenda of suits lists Navalny as the plaintiff and Correctional Facility Number 2 in Pokrov as the defendant.
"Appeal against the actions of officials of the administration of pre-trial detention facilities and correctional institutions: Complaints not related to improper conditions of detention of persons in custody and persons sentenced to imprisonment," the description box of the suit read, not providing any other details.
The Petushki court has already reviewed three lawsuits filed by Navalny against the Pokrov prison. The first challenged Navalny's status as prone to escape and was dismissed by the court, while two others concerning censorship of newspapers given to him and lack of access to books were later revoked by Navalny himself.
Youtube logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel
11 October, 14:33 GMT
The fourth claim filed by the opposition figure challenged the prison's decision to place him on preventive registration as a person professing extremist ideology and prone to committing crimes of terrorist and extremist nature, the court said. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Another two suits were filed by Navalny in a different district court against Correctional Facility Number 3 in Vladimir, where he was held from mid-April until early June for medical treatment after a hunger strike. He challenged the prison-imposed ban on his lawyers bringing laptops and smartphones during visits. The court rejected these lawsuits.
Navalny is serving a two and a half year term for fraud in the 2014 Yves Rocher case.
Russia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov
