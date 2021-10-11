https://sputniknews.com/20211011/moscow-court-dismisses-navalnys-lawsuit-over-blocked-youtube-channel-1089840093.html

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Moscow court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought against the prosecutor general's office by opposition figure Alexey Navalny in which he... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T14:33+0000

2021-10-11T14:33+0000

2021-10-11T14:33+0000

russia

alexei navalny

youtube

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101913/28/1019132849_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_5190e2f9b25d68d8d223129c4d782c8a.jpg

In September, Navalny filed a lawsuit against the Russian prosecution authority and media watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to Navalny's lawyer, the activist insists that the blockage of his website and YouTube channel was illegal.In January, Navalny was arrested upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. Navalny is currently serving his prison sentence in the Vladimir Region.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, alexei navalny, youtube