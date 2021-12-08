https://sputniknews.com/20211208/queen-her-corgis-could-be-attacked-by-wolves--bears-if-royal-estates-rewilded-tory-peer-says-1091336307.html

Queen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says

The recent appeal to the UK’s Queen Elizabeth from naturalist Chris Packham may threaten the monarch and her beloved corgis, said former Tory minister Lord Marland, speaking in the House of Lords on Tuesday.In October, Packham filed a petition to the Queen urging her to rewild her entire estate by adopting the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, which is expected to be discussed in the House of Lords.It’s not the first time activists have demanded that the Queen stop using the territory for industrial purposes, which leads to environmental disasters and the death of animals. Earlier, Animal Rebellion activists doused paint on the fountains at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen.

