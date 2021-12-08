Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/queen-her-corgis-could-be-attacked-by-wolves--bears-if-royal-estates-rewilded-tory-peer-says-1091336307.html
Queen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
Queen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
Queen And Her Corgis May Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
2021-12-08T02:13+0000
2021-12-08T02:13+0000
viral
queen elizabeth ii
environment
corgi
estate
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082259954_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_abe39472563fcc42ec4ae8366b076e73.jpg
The recent appeal to the UK’s Queen Elizabeth from naturalist Chris Packham may threaten the monarch and her beloved corgis, said former Tory minister Lord Marland, speaking in the House of Lords on Tuesday.In October, Packham filed a petition to the Queen urging her to rewild her entire estate by adopting the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, which is expected to be discussed in the House of Lords.It’s not the first time activists have demanded that the Queen stop using the territory for industrial purposes, which leads to environmental disasters and the death of animals. Earlier, Animal Rebellion activists doused paint on the fountains at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082259954_0:0:2001:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_99630c2f7c45e7cadaa1f1a8a73ac16a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, queen elizabeth ii, environment, corgi, estate, uk

Queen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says

02:13 GMT 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ADRIAN WYLDQueen Elizabeth II talks with members of the Manitoba Corgi Association during a visit to Winnipeg 08 October 2002. The queen, making her 20th trip to Canada, is the last stop on the year-long jubilee tour celebrating her 50-year reign.
Queen Elizabeth II talks with members of the Manitoba Corgi Association during a visit to Winnipeg 08 October 2002. The queen, making her 20th trip to Canada, is the last stop on the year-long jubilee tour celebrating her 50-year reign. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ADRIAN WYLD
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Shortly before the COP26 summit, top British environmentalist Chris Packham organized a children's march to Buckingham Palace. The move was aimed to deliver a petition with more than 100,000 signatures asking the royal family to rewild its lands.
The recent appeal to the UK’s Queen Elizabeth from naturalist Chris Packham may threaten the monarch and her beloved corgis, said former Tory minister Lord Marland, speaking in the House of Lords on Tuesday.

“Most of us are terrified of someone like Chris Packham, for example,” he said as cited by the Daily Mail. “Imagine going out of Balmoral with your corgis and being confronted by a bear and a wolf. I mean, what sort of people are we listening to?”

In October, Packham filed a petition to the Queen urging her to rewild her entire estate by adopting the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, which is expected to be discussed in the House of Lords.
It’s not the first time activists have demanded that the Queen stop using the territory for industrial purposes, which leads to environmental disasters and the death of animals. Earlier, Animal Rebellion activists doused paint on the fountains at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist
00:38 GMTPope Francis Compares EU’s Offer to Remove ‘Christmas’ For Inclusiveness With Fascist Rule
00:09 GMTWatch: South Korea Unveils Model for Hypersonic Weapon Prototype Days After US Blasted China’s Tests
YesterdayPutin-Biden Call: Key Points Discussed by US, Russian Presidents During Video Meeting
YesterdayWall Street Rallies Second Day in Row as Omicron Fears Fade, Tech Stocks up 3%
YesterdayUS Certifies Black Hawk Helicopter Model for Civilian Use
YesterdayPentagon Confirms Presence of US Forces in Ukraine, Declines to Disclose Number
YesterdayAmericans, Russians Dislike Each Other's Leadership - Polls
YesterdayUS House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens to Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff in Contempt
YesterdayCome to Daddy: Court Rules Australian Man Has Right to Over $50Bln in Bitcoin Stash
YesterdayCarjackers Make Use of Apple's Tracking Gadget, Police Say
YesterdayNever-Trumpers Hire Beltway Lobby Firm in Bid to Limit Presidential Powers
YesterdayTexas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'
YesterdayAlleged Epstein Victim Says Maxwell Groped Her at Palm Beach Mansion When She Was 14 – Report
YesterdayUS Sen. Menendez Preparing ‘Mother of All Sanctions’ on Russia in Case of Ukraine Invasion
YesterdayMajority Back Tory MP’s Call for Return of Death Penalty for Child-Killers
YesterdayJen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
YesterdayUS Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds 'Update on US-Russia Policy' Hearing