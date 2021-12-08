Registration was successful!
Opening Statements: Trial of Ex-Cop Kim Potter Who Killed Black Man Daunte Wright
Opening Statements: Trial of Ex-Cop Kim Potter Who Killed Black Man Daunte Wright
Opening Statements: Trial of Ex-Cop Kim Potter Who Killed Black Man Daunte Wright
Trial of Kimberly Pott, former police officer who fatally shot black young man, begins on 8 December.
Watch a live broadcast from the Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis where the opening statements in the trial of former Brooklyn Centre police officer Kimberly Potter for the killing of Daunte Wright, an unarmed black man, begin on Wednesday, 8 December.On 14 April, 2021, Wright was fatally shot by Potter as he attempted to drive away from a traffic stop during an arrest. Police said Potter had accidentally grabbed her gun instead of a taser. Potter now faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and up to ten years if found guilty of second-degree manslaughter. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all charges.The shooting of Wright sparked further tensions between police and activists protesting against police brutality as it took place in the middle of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, in a courthouse just miles away from where the Wright shooting happened.Last week, 14 jurors, including two alternates, were seated after four days of jury selection. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu expects Potter's trial to end by 24 December.Sputnik also brings a live broadcast from outside the court as the opening statements are expected.
Opening Statements: Trial of Ex-Cop Kim Potter Who Killed Black Man Daunte Wright

15:32 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 15:44 GMT 08.12.2021)
© BRANDON BELLPeople hold signs of Daunte Wright during a demonstration on April 17, 2021 in Stillwater, Minnesota. People rallied in front of Washington County Attorney Pete Orputs home demanding murder charges be brought against former officer Kimberly Potter in the death of Daunte Wright. Protests and demonstrations continue around Minneapolis and near the Brooklyn Center following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter.
People hold signs of Daunte Wright during a demonstration on April 17, 2021 in Stillwater, Minnesota. People rallied in front of Washington County Attorney Pete Orputs home demanding murder charges be brought against former officer Kimberly Potter in the death of Daunte Wright. Protests and demonstrations continue around Minneapolis and near the Brooklyn Center following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© BRANDON BELL
Subscribe
Wright was a 20-year-old black man who was fatally shot by Potter in April 2021 during a traffic stop.
Watch a live broadcast from the Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis where the opening statements in the trial of former Brooklyn Centre police officer Kimberly Potter for the killing of Daunte Wright, an unarmed black man, begin on Wednesday, 8 December.
© Ruptly
On 14 April, 2021, Wright was fatally shot by Potter as he attempted to drive away from a traffic stop during an arrest. Police said Potter had accidentally grabbed her gun instead of a taser.
Potter now faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and up to ten years if found guilty of second-degree manslaughter. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The shooting of Wright sparked further tensions between police and activists protesting against police brutality as it took place in the middle of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, in a courthouse just miles away from where the Wright shooting happened.
Last week, 14 jurors, including two alternates, were seated after four days of jury selection. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu expects Potter's trial to end by 24 December.
Sputnik also brings a live broadcast from outside the court as the opening statements are expected.
© Ruptly
