Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/china-blasts-morrison-for-political-posturing-as-australia-joins-us-in-boycotting-beijing-olympics-1091338234.html
China Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
China Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
China has accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of "political posturing" after Canberra joined Washington in boycotting the upcoming Beijing Olympics.
2021-12-08T05:59+0000
2021-12-08T05:59+0000
beijing
2022 winter olympics
us
china
australia
scott morrison
canberra
olympic winter games 2022
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091340552_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b743d98f846dfa5bab8014aab31b2e21.jpg
A war of words erupted between Beijing and Canberra on Wednesday after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison used alleged "human rights abuses" in Xinjiang as a reason to boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. Australian athletes will participate in the Games despite the diplomatic boycott.Wishing the Australian athletes "excellent performance at the Winter Olympics", the Chinese embassy said that Australia's success at the Games depends on the performance of Australian athletes, not on the attendance of officials, and the "political posturing" by some Australian politicians. "Mountains can not stop the river from flowing into the sea," the embassy statement read. The response has come after the Australian Prime Minister accused the Chinese government of denying them opportunities to discuss the alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur minorities in China's Xinjiang region. China has repeatedly rejected the allegations of human rights abuse in Xinjiang and Tibet.China urged the Australian side to take "practical measures" to create favourable conditions for improving bilateral relations, which were disrupted after the Morrison government banned Huawei from Australia's 5G network and demanded an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.On Monday, the US announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, saying that no government officials will travel to China to attend the Games. Beijing warned that it will respond to the diplomatic snub, and the US would "pay a price for its erroneous actions".Washington has been consulting with allies and partners on a "shared approach" to the Games regarding the alleged human rights issue. On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Tokyo would decide on the issue "at an appropriate time." Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also reiterated that Tokyo would like to make its own decision from the standpoint of "national interests" by considering the potential impact on Japan's diplomacy and the Olympics. As for the Quad members, a grouping of the US, Japan, Australia, and India, New Delhi has said it will participate in the Games. The International Olympic Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that "the presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects." The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing between 4 and 20 February next year and will be followed by the Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held between 4 and 13 March.
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/china-slams-us-for-trying-to-disrupt-beijing-olympics-vows-response-to-diplomatic-boycott-1091308766.html
Maybe them Chicomms would like to discuss the forced graphene laden injections on the Ozzies? Graphene was part of the first human genome project initiated in 2001. mRNA gene therapy Nanotech using Graphene Oxide as a vector, runs on CRISPR technology and it was developed by Pfizer,Moderna, and BioNTech, as a treatment for sick cancer patients. Due to its cytotoxicity (cell death) in healthy cells and the fact that all the animals died in the animal trials, Graphene Oxide Nanotechnology was never approved for use on Humans! Why is this technology now being used on healthy people and on children, who are at no risk of COVID?
0
let the bastards go...the next one is UK, then Canada.... Hey folks, they are less than 5% World population all together.
0
3
beijing
china
australia
canberra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091340552_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac643023d684d2d0fd423307205ae207.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beijing, 2022 winter olympics, us, china, australia, scott morrison, canberra, olympic winter games 2022, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

China Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics

05:59 GMT 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAEED KHAN(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 23, 2021 protesters hold up placards and banners as they attend a demonstration in Sydney to call on the Australian government to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over China's human rights record.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 23, 2021 protesters hold up placards and banners as they attend a demonstration in Sydney to call on the Australian government to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over China's human rights record. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAEED KHAN
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, the US called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, citing China's "egregious human rights abuses and atrocities" in the Xinjiang region. Out of Washington's Quad allies, - Japan, Australia, and India - New Delhi is so far the only nation to have extended its support to China.
A war of words erupted between Beijing and Canberra on Wednesday after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison used alleged "human rights abuses" in Xinjiang as a reason to boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.
Australian athletes will participate in the Games despite the diplomatic boycott.
"The blame for the current predicament of China-Australia relations lies squarely on the Australian side," the Chinese embassy in Canberra said.
Wishing the Australian athletes "excellent performance at the Winter Olympics", the Chinese embassy said that Australia's success at the Games depends on the performance of Australian athletes, not on the attendance of officials, and the "political posturing" by some Australian politicians.
"Mountains can not stop the river from flowing into the sea," the embassy statement read.
The response has come after the Australian Prime Minister accused the Chinese government of denying them opportunities to discuss the alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur minorities in China's Xinjiang region.
China has repeatedly rejected the allegations of human rights abuse in Xinjiang and Tibet.
"We have been very happy to talk to the Chinese government about these issues (human rights), and there has been no obstacle to that occurring on our side. But the Chinese government has consistently not accepted those opportunities for us to meet about those issues," Morrison underlined.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison greet during a joint press conference with before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - Sputnik International
Scott Morrison
Prime Minister, Australia
China urged the Australian side to take "practical measures" to create favourable conditions for improving bilateral relations, which were disrupted after the Morrison government banned Huawei from Australia's 5G network and demanded an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
On Monday, the US announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, saying that no government officials will travel to China to attend the Games. Beijing warned that it will respond to the diplomatic snub, and the US would "pay a price for its erroneous actions".
The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
China Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
Yesterday, 07:04 GMT
Washington has been consulting with allies and partners on a "shared approach" to the Games regarding the alleged human rights issue.
On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Tokyo would decide on the issue "at an appropriate time."
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also reiterated that Tokyo would like to make its own decision from the standpoint of "national interests" by considering the potential impact on Japan's diplomacy and the Olympics.
As for the Quad members, a grouping of the US, Japan, Australia, and India, New Delhi has said it will participate in the Games.
The International Olympic Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that "the presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects."
The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing between 4 and 20 February next year and will be followed by the Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held between 4 and 13 March.
011000
Discuss
Popular comments
Maybe them Chicomms would like to discuss the forced graphene laden injections on the Ozzies? Graphene was part of the first human genome project initiated in 2001. mRNA gene therapy Nanotech using Graphene Oxide as a vector, runs on CRISPR technology and it was developed by Pfizer,Moderna, and BioNTech, as a treatment for sick cancer patients. Due to its cytotoxicity (cell death) in healthy cells and the fact that all the animals died in the animal trials, Graphene Oxide Nanotechnology was never approved for use on Humans! Why is this technology now being used on healthy people and on children, who are at no risk of COVID?
Thomas Turk
8 December, 09:14 GMT
000000
let the bastards go...the next one is UK, then Canada.... Hey folks, they are less than 5% World population all together.
belgradetower
8 December, 09:17 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:21 GMTWest's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests, Moscow Says
06:08 GMTFirst Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
06:07 GMTArgentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine, Russian Ambassador Says
06:00 GMTRussian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
05:59 GMTChina Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
05:53 GMTReaders Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
05:51 GMT'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
05:48 GMT'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
05:13 GMTWreckage of UK Royal Airforce F-35 Fighter Jet Raised From Mediterranean Seabed
05:01 GMTArrival of F-35s at Civil Airport Sparks Noise Concerns in Norway
04:33 GMTHouse GOP Threaten 'Disastrous Consequences' if US Removes Troops Before DPRK Denuclearises - Report
03:29 GMTNot That They Were Expected in the First Place
03:21 GMTUS Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
03:09 GMTCharlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument
03:03 GMTUS House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote
02:45 GMTEx-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
02:32 GMTUS Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist