International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/china-bases-in-africa-bowman-bds--the-dsa-us-navy-water-pollution-in-hawaii-1091334846.html
China Bases in Africa; Bowman, BDS, & The DSA; US Navy Water Pollution in Hawaii
China Bases in Africa; Bowman, BDS, & The DSA; US Navy Water Pollution in Hawaii
US Navy facilities responsible for water supply contamination in Hawaii. How the military is one of the biggest polluters in the world. 08.12.2021
2021-12-08T09:13+0000
2021-12-08T09:13+0000
hawaii
joe biden
cold war
china
israel
africa
pollution
violence
palestine
trump
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091334821_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_185359c915c1909254709a1f86ed9897.png
China Bases In Africa; Bowman, BDS, & The DSA; U.S. Navy Water Pollution in Hawaii
U.S. Navy facilities responsible for water supply contamination in Hawaii. How the military is one of the biggest polluters in the world.
Mike Wong, vice president of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace, joins us to talk about reports that China is making plans to build a naval base in Equatorial Guinea and how the US is repeating Cold War narratives about threats to the US because a rival has a foothold in the Atlantic. We talk about the nebulous nature of these claims, which are sourced from anonymous intelligence officials, and contradicting reports that there is no visible construction in the area. We also talk about how we need to be ready to live in a multipolar world and learn to cooperate with emerging powers.Ariel Gold, co-executive director at Code Pink, talks to us about ongoing violence in Palestine, where settlers killed a 16-year-old after an attack on border police, and how the continuing occupation and displacement of Palestinians fuels this violence. We also talk about the spat between Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and the Democratic Socialists of America, who are withholding their 2022 endorsement of Bowman after posing with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and supporting the funding of the Iron Dome program.Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book “Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism,” talks to us about a report revealing that the U.S. Navy has been polluting Hawaii’s water resources for decades due to leaking underground fuel tanks, how the Navy has not properly addressed this issue, how the problem of military installations and pollution is not only confined to this case, and how the military in general is one of the biggest polluters in the world.Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On With Ron," talks to us about Joe Biden hosting a Democracy Summit at the White House and the particulars of who does and who does not get invited, Jen Psaki talking about the new way in which Americans can get their COVID-19 test refunded by their insurance company and navigating the labyrinth of private healthcare, and Devin Nunes resigning from Congress after 19 years to be a part of Trump’s new media company.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
hawaii, joe biden, cold war, china, israel, africa, pollution, violence, palestine, trump, intelligence, bds, political misfits, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, аудио, radio

China Bases in Africa; Bowman, BDS, & The DSA; US Navy Water Pollution in Hawaii

09:13 GMT 08.12.2021
China Bases In Africa; Bowman, BDS, & The DSA; U.S. Navy Water Pollution in Hawaii
Austin Pelli
US Navy facilities responsible for water supply contamination in Hawaii. How the military is one of the biggest polluters in the world.
Mike Wong, vice president of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace, joins us to talk about reports that China is making plans to build a naval base in Equatorial Guinea and how the US is repeating Cold War narratives about threats to the US because a rival has a foothold in the Atlantic. We talk about the nebulous nature of these claims, which are sourced from anonymous intelligence officials, and contradicting reports that there is no visible construction in the area. We also talk about how we need to be ready to live in a multipolar world and learn to cooperate with emerging powers.
Ariel Gold, co-executive director at Code Pink, talks to us about ongoing violence in Palestine, where settlers killed a 16-year-old after an attack on border police, and how the continuing occupation and displacement of Palestinians fuels this violence. We also talk about the spat between Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and the Democratic Socialists of America, who are withholding their 2022 endorsement of Bowman after posing with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and supporting the funding of the Iron Dome program.
Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book “Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism,” talks to us about a report revealing that the U.S. Navy has been polluting Hawaii’s water resources for decades due to leaking underground fuel tanks, how the Navy has not properly addressed this issue, how the problem of military installations and pollution is not only confined to this case, and how the military in general is one of the biggest polluters in the world.
Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On With Ron," talks to us about Joe Biden hosting a Democracy Summit at the White House and the particulars of who does and who does not get invited, Jen Psaki talking about the new way in which Americans can get their COVID-19 test refunded by their insurance company and navigating the labyrinth of private healthcare, and Devin Nunes resigning from Congress after 19 years to be a part of Trump’s new media company.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
