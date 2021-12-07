Rose McGowan’s Lawsuit Against Weinstein Dismissed After She Fails to File Paperwork by Deadline

https://sputniknews.com/20211207/rose-mcgowans-lawsuit-against-weinstein-dismissed-after-she-fails-to-file-paperwork-by-deadline-1091324348.html

A California judge has dismissed Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein after she failed to submit paperwork by the deadline, the Daily Mail reported, citing court documents it had obtained.In 2019, the actress sued Weinstein, claiming he violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) when he tried to suppress her sexual assault and harassment allegations against him. Weinstein's effort reportedly involved attorney David Boies and Israeli security firm Black Cube, the lawsuit stated.The RICO claims were dismissed by the judge with prejudice, meaning the actress can't bring the case to court again. However, other allegations in the lawsuit, including violation of the Bane Act (an intimidation/coercion civil code in California law), fraud, and wiretapping were dismissed without prejudice, meaning she can filed the suit again, with the judge setting 2 December as the deadline. However, McGowan did not do that. Rose McGowan has not yet commented on the issue.The actress was among the first to make accusations of sexual harassment and assault against the decorated producer in 2017. McGowan said she was raped by Weinstein in 1997 in a hotel room during the annual Sundance Film Festival. Since she opened up about her plight, more than 80 women, including A-list actresses, have come forward with accusations against Weinstein. The revelations spawned the global #MeToo movement against physical and sexual violence.In 2020, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in jail. He is currently in Los Angeles, California where he faces trial for further sexual assault allegations.

