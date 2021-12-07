Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Russian President Putin and His US Counterpart Biden Hold Virtual Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/rose-mcgowans-lawsuit-against-weinstein-dismissed-after-she-fails-to-file-paperwork-by-deadline-1091324348.html
Rose McGowan’s Lawsuit Against Weinstein Dismissed After She Fails to File Paperwork by Deadline
Rose McGowan’s Lawsuit Against Weinstein Dismissed After She Fails to File Paperwork by Deadline
The star of the Charmed series was among the first to make accusations of sexual harassment and assault against the renowned Hollywood producer, which later... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T15:28+0000
2021-12-07T15:28+0000
society
sexual assault
sexual harassment
harvey weinstein
rose mcgowan
metoo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081043777_0:125:2400:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_d7737592dd243cc424cfaf36beb8fa89.jpg
A California judge has dismissed Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein after she failed to submit paperwork by the deadline, the Daily Mail reported, citing court documents it had obtained.In 2019, the actress sued Weinstein, claiming he violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) when he tried to suppress her sexual assault and harassment allegations against him. Weinstein's effort reportedly involved attorney David Boies and Israeli security firm Black Cube, the lawsuit stated.The RICO claims were dismissed by the judge with prejudice, meaning the actress can't bring the case to court again. However, other allegations in the lawsuit, including violation of the Bane Act (an intimidation/coercion civil code in California law), fraud, and wiretapping were dismissed without prejudice, meaning she can filed the suit again, with the judge setting 2 December as the deadline. However, McGowan did not do that. Rose McGowan has not yet commented on the issue.The actress was among the first to make accusations of sexual harassment and assault against the decorated producer in 2017. McGowan said she was raped by Weinstein in 1997 in a hotel room during the annual Sundance Film Festival. Since she opened up about her plight, more than 80 women, including A-list actresses, have come forward with accusations against Weinstein. The revelations spawned the global #MeToo movement against physical and sexual violence.In 2020, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in jail. He is currently in Los Angeles, California where he faces trial for further sexual assault allegations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081043777_134:0:2267:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_56391a3e2d7ca64baa703f64fe64e765.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, sexual assault, sexual harassment, harvey weinstein, rose mcgowan, metoo

Rose McGowan’s Lawsuit Against Weinstein Dismissed After She Fails to File Paperwork by Deadline

15:28 GMT 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt LicariIn this Friday, January 3, 2020 photo, Rose McGowan poses for a portrait in New York
In this Friday, January 3, 2020 photo, Rose McGowan poses for a portrait in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Licari
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The star of the Charmed series was among the first to make accusations of sexual harassment and assault against the renowned Hollywood producer, which later spawned the #MeToo movement against physical and sexual violence.
A California judge has dismissed Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein after she failed to submit paperwork by the deadline, the Daily Mail reported, citing court documents it had obtained.

In 2019, the actress sued Weinstein, claiming he violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) when he tried to suppress her sexual assault and harassment allegations against him. Weinstein's effort reportedly involved attorney David Boies and Israeli security firm Black Cube, the lawsuit stated.

The RICO claims were dismissed by the judge with prejudice, meaning the actress can't bring the case to court again. However, other allegations in the lawsuit, including violation of the Bane Act (an intimidation/coercion civil code in California law), fraud, and wiretapping were dismissed without prejudice, meaning she can filed the suit again, with the judge setting 2 December as the deadline. However, McGowan did not do that.

"As of today's date, Plaintiff has not filed any brief in response to the Courts Order and Minute Order. Accordingly, Plaintiff is deemed to have conceded the two points the Court gave her opportunity to argue in the supplemental brief", court documents state.

Rose McGowan has not yet commented on the issue.
The actress was among the first to make accusations of sexual harassment and assault against the decorated producer in 2017. McGowan said she was raped by Weinstein in 1997 in a hotel room during the annual Sundance Film Festival. Since she opened up about her plight, more than 80 women, including A-list actresses, have come forward with accusations against Weinstein. The revelations spawned the global #MeToo movement against physical and sexual violence.

In 2020, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in jail. He is currently in Los Angeles, California where he faces trial for further sexual assault allegations.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:42 GMTDrug Sniffer Dog Van Spotted Outside Parliament After Cocaine Use Reported to Cops
15:31 GMTCalifornia Port Congestion Slowly Shrinking, But Still Risks Christmas Goods Delays
15:28 GMTRose McGowan’s Lawsuit Against Weinstein Dismissed After She Fails to File Paperwork by Deadline
15:27 GMTRussian President Putin and His US Counterpart Biden Hold Virtual Meeting
15:19 GMTUS Leaders Speak With Forked Tongue
15:18 GMTPence's Former Chief of Staff Reportedly Agrees to Cooperate With 6 January Committee
15:13 GMTOne of Suspects in Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder Arrested in France, Media Claims
15:07 GMTIndian Government Denies Reports From China of Infiltration Attempts
15:06 GMTSchool Principal in India's Uttar Pradesh Accused of Molesting 17 Girls
15:01 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour's Party Now Counts 20,000 Members, Report Says
14:49 GMTBiden Visits WWII Memorial to Honour Pearl Harbor Tragedy - Photo, Video
14:49 GMTLegal Expert: BoJo's Judicial Review Reform Boosts Arbitrary Concentration of Power in No 10's Hands
14:36 GMTUK's Johnson Dismisses as 'Nonsense' Claims He Prioritised Animals in Kabul Evacuation
14:32 GMTAttack on US Military Convoy in Syria Causes ‘Huge Damage’ to Equipment, Report Says
13:56 GMTUK Deputy PM Says COVID ‘Plan B’ is ‘Not Required’ in Face of Omicron Variant
13:48 GMTIndian Teenager Arrested After 'Decapitating Pregnant Sister, Taking Selfie With Her Severed Head'
13:39 GMTGOP Representative Nunes Resigns Congress to Head Trump Media Firm
13:31 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Explains Why Russia's NATO Expansion Concerns Are 'Legitimate'
13:13 GMTUS Allegedly Mulls Limiting Russia's Ability to Convert Currency to Deter It From 'Invading' Ukraine
13:12 GMTFire in Burundi Prison Reportedly Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Photo, Video