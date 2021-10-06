Elijah Wood Reveals 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Mask Was Made in Harvey Weinstein's Likeness
© AP Photo / John MinchilloHarvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York.
Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, now a registered sex offender, was sentenced last year to 23 years behind bars for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein was extradited in July to Los Angeles, California, where is he is being tried for several additional counts of rape and sexual assault.
Actor Elijah Wood, who famously portrayed Frodo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, spilled a little Middle-Earth tea on Harvey Weinstein during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.
Wood detailed that actor Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in the Peter Jackson-directed film trilogy, had learned from Hobbit actors Dom Monaghan and Bill Boyd that one of the orc masks was designed after the notorious Hollywood producer.
"He had seen these orc masks. And one of the orc masks – and I remember this vividly – was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein as a sort of a 'f**k you,'" Wood recounted.
"I think that is OK to talk about now,” the actor qualified about Weinstein, who faces up to life in prison. “The guy is f**king incarcerated. F**k him."
Wood asserted that Jackson chose to have the orc made in Weinstein's likeness following a series of production difficulties with the infamous Hollywood powerbroker that centered around Weinstein's push to have the "Lord of the Rings" storyline shortened into just one single movie.
The American actor also detailed that Weinstein had allegedly threatened to replace Jackson with either directors Quentin Tarantino or John Madden.
It did not take long before netizens began scouring the film to find the producer-turned-prisoner's doppelgänger.
In the end, the Weinstein-headed Miramax production company was bought out by New Line Cinema, which went on to see the trilogy bring in some $2.92 billion at the box office and become on of the greatest movie series made to date.