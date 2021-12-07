https://sputniknews.com/20211207/putin-biden-call-key-points-discussed-by-us-russian-presidents-during-video-meeting-1091324165.html

Putin-Biden Call: Key Points Discussed by US, Russian Presidents During Video Meeting

Tuesday's "secure" video call constitutes the second meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden since their June tete-a-tete in Geneva.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have finalised their "protracted and comprehensive" video call, having discussed pressing issues linked to both international affairs and the complicated relations between the US and Russia.Despite the "negative" background behind the highly anticipated talks between the two Presidents, the video call was welcomed as necessary. Amid high expectations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged everyone to "keep a cool head".The conversation revolved around such issues as tensions related to Ukraine amid claims of the purported "Russian invasion" in the neighbouring country, bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow (including understandings agreed in Geneva) and other things.Situation in UkraineIn the conversation, Biden voiced US' 'deep concerns over the buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, the White House said shortly after the call ended.Particularly, the US President "made clear" to Putin that America and its allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine.Besides, according to the White House, Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, calling for de-escalation and return to diplomacy.Biden informed Putin that Washington is preparing large-scale sanctions in case of further escalation of the situation around Ukraine, the Kremlin added.Over the past several weeks, western media outlets have been fuelling the "Russian invasion of Ukraine" narrative, with Bloomberg first reporting the purported "incursion" in mid-November.Other outlets followed its lead. A handful of stories grew to the climax of German tabloid Bild offering a map that depicted the so-called "plan" by Putin to invade the neighbouring country. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova rejected the "plan" as nothing but "fantasies" of the German media outlet.With the western countries voicing their concerns that Russia has been "amassing troops" close to the Ukrainian border over the month, the Kremlin argued that it was in fact the NATO alliance that caused concern in Moscow by moving its troops and military equipment in the region.Kremlin said Biden told Putin about possible new sanctions over Ukraine in an acceptable form.NATO ExpansionIn response to Biden's concerns over the allegedly "threatening" nature of Russian troops' movement near the border, Putin said that NATO was making dangerous attempts to conquer Ukrainian territory and was building up its military potential at Russian borders. Moreover, the Russian president highlighted that Moscow was interested in obtaining reliable, legally fixed guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and would not deploy offensive weapons in countries bordering Russia.According to the White House, Biden made no concessions regarding whether or not to allow Ukraine entry into NATO during the call.Other IssuesThe White House said that Biden and Putin discussed a set of other issues like strategic stability and ransomware. The two presidents were also said to have discussed joint work on regional issues such as Iran.Both Biden and Putin tasked their teams to follow up and continue communication, particularly in regard to the situation in Ukraine, with the White House noting that the US will do that in close coordination with its allies.What's Next?The White House earlier announced a press briefing to take place four hours after the Putin-Biden conversation. Besides, reports suggested that President Biden was expected to hold negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the video call with Putin.Earlier there was an agreement between the Russian and US sides that "we will organize a video conference, and then we will think about further contacts, including the possibility of organizing a meeting of the presidents somewhere on neutral territory in the future."

