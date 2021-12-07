Registration was successful!
Russian President Putin and His US Counterpart Biden Hold Virtual Meeting
One of Suspects in Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder Arrested in France, Media Claims
One of Suspects in Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder Arrested in France, Media Claims
The journalist of Saudi Arabian origin was killed in 2018 after he entered the premises of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
jamal khashoggi
One of the suspects in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018 has been arrested in Paris, a source in the French police has revealed. European Radio RTL claims the 33-year-old former Saudi Royal Guard member, Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.According to RTL, Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi was travelling under his real name and passport, although authorities are still double-checking his identity to be sure. Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest at the request of Turkey. A source in the police said that he was on the French wanted list.
world, middle east, jamal khashoggi

One of Suspects in Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder Arrested in France, Media Claims

15:13 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 07.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Lefteris PitarakisA Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
Being updated
The journalist of Saudi Arabian origin was killed in 2018 after he entered the premises of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later revealed that his killing was carried out by a group of rogue state agents and promised to punish those responsible.
One of the suspects in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018 has been arrested in Paris, a source in the French police has revealed. European Radio RTL claims the 33-year-old former Saudi Royal Guard member, Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to RTL, Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi was travelling under his real name and passport, although authorities are still double-checking his identity to be sure. Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest at the request of Turkey. A source in the police said that he was on the French wanted list.
