One of Suspects in Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder Arrested in France, Media Claims

The journalist of Saudi Arabian origin was killed in 2018 after he entered the premises of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International

One of the suspects in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018 has been arrested in Paris, a source in the French police has revealed. European Radio RTL claims the 33-year-old former Saudi Royal Guard member, Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.According to RTL, Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi was travelling under his real name and passport, although authorities are still double-checking his identity to be sure. Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest at the request of Turkey. A source in the police said that he was on the French wanted list.

