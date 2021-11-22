Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/khashoggis-fiance-urges-justin-bieber-to-cancel-performance-in-saudi-arabia-1090924052.html
Khashoggi's Fiancée Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Performance in Saudi Arabia
Khashoggi's Fiancée Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Performance in Saudi Arabia
Among other global superstars scheduled to perform at the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah are Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Tiesto and A$AP Rocky... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T12:04+0000
2021-11-22T12:04+0000
saudi arabia
grand prix
justin bieber
society
jamal khashoggi
khashoggi killing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090924830_0:282:3076:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_748d0dcd40bfbce1c27adc639a1824b7.jpg
The fiancée of late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz, has urged Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to refrain from performing in Saudi Arabia in December and instead "send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics".Cengiz' open letter to the iconic singer was published in The Washington Post.Khashoggi, a Saudi-born journalist, went missing in 2018. It was later revealed that he'd been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the tragic incident.Cengiz' letter comes as Bieber, along with a slew of other global celebrities, is due to perform in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in early December, as the country hosts the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.Among those invited to sing at the event are Jason Derulo, A$AP Rocky, Tiesto and David Guetta, and all of the celebrities have received calls from Human Rights Watch to call their appearances off.None of the artists has commented on the calls. For Bieber, this is not the only call to cancel his appearance, as last week Hamas urged him to scrap his concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, and even boycott the Jewish state over its "crimes against the Palestinian people".
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090924830_347:0:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ae76e9d12d3f1e9e0d52121b35fcf67a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, grand prix, justin bieber, society, jamal khashoggi, khashoggi killing

Khashoggi's Fiancée Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Performance in Saudi Arabia

12:04 GMT 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JEROD HARRISAMobile billboards urging Justin Bieber to cancel his upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia near the Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
AMobile billboards urging Justin Bieber to cancel his upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia near the Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JEROD HARRIS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Among other global superstars scheduled to perform at the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah are Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Tiesto and A$AP Rocky. All of the artists have received calls from Human Rights Watch to cancel their performances and thus "follow through on their public commitments to human rights and social justice".
The fiancée of late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz, has urged Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to refrain from performing in Saudi Arabia in December and instead "send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics".
Cengiz' open letter to the iconic singer was published in The Washington Post.
"Do not sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal. Please speak out and condemn his killer, Mohammed bin Salman. Your voice will be heard by millions", she wrote. "If you refuse to be a pawn of MBS, your message will be loud and clear: I do not perform for dictators. I choose justice and freedom over money."
Khashoggi, a Saudi-born journalist, went missing in 2018. It was later revealed that he'd been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the tragic incident.
Cengiz' letter comes as Bieber, along with a slew of other global celebrities, is due to perform in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in early December, as the country hosts the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Among those invited to sing at the event are Jason Derulo, A$AP Rocky, Tiesto and David Guetta, and all of the celebrities have received calls from Human Rights Watch to call their appearances off.

"Saudi Arabia has a history of using celebrities and major international events to deflect scrutiny from its pervasive abuses. Some celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and John Cena, have declined gigs in Saudi Arabia, citing a concern for human rights", the organisation said. "Bieber and his peer headliners have a prime opportunity to follow through on their public commitments to human rights and social justice."

None of the artists has commented on the calls. For Bieber, this is not the only call to cancel his appearance, as last week Hamas urged him to scrap his concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, and even boycott the Jewish state over its "crimes against the Palestinian people".
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:10 GMTZidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England
13:06 GMTUkraine Accuses Russia of Using Nord Stream 2 Certification as ‘Weapon' in 'Hybrid War’
13:02 GMT'Ole is an Outstanding Human Being': Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Outgoing Man Utd Boss Solskjaer
12:58 GMTBiden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Officials, Psaki Says
12:37 GMTIndia's Induction of S-400 Systems Tilts 'Balance of Power' Against Pakistan, Says Army Veteran
12:27 GMT'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video
12:26 GMTElon Musk's SpaceX To Hire in India as Starlink Aims to Give Rural Areas High-Speed Internet
12:16 GMTChina Urges US to Immediately Unfreeze Afghanistan's Foreign Assets, Foreign Ministry Says
12:04 GMTKhashoggi's Fiancée Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Performance in Saudi Arabia
11:55 GMTUN Warns of Afghanistan's Colossal Collapse as US Keeps Funds Frozen
11:55 GMTAs Rain Batters Southern India, Bengaluru Deploys Boats to Rescue People — Video
11:52 GMTChop-Chop: Biden's $1.75 Trillion Bill Facing Further Cuts in US Senate, Academics Say
11:47 GMTUS Reportedly Warned Israel Against 'Ultimately Counterproductive Attacks’ on Iran Nuclear Program
11:41 GMTKremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of Kursk Submarine Disaster
11:27 GMTGreece Makes Fresh Push to Get Elgin Marbles Returned But British Museum is Not Budging
11:14 GMTLavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting
11:13 GMTChina's 'Hypersonic Missile Test' Leaves Pentagon Officials 'Baffled' by Beijing's Advance
11:11 GMT'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II
10:57 GMTNBA Legend LeBron James Ejected from Game After Bloody Brawl With Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
10:55 GMT'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'