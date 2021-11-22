https://sputniknews.com/20211122/khashoggis-fiance-urges-justin-bieber-to-cancel-performance-in-saudi-arabia-1090924052.html

Khashoggi's Fiancée Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Performance in Saudi Arabia

Among other global superstars scheduled to perform at the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah are Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Tiesto and A$AP Rocky... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

The fiancée of late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz, has urged Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to refrain from performing in Saudi Arabia in December and instead "send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics".Cengiz' open letter to the iconic singer was published in The Washington Post.Khashoggi, a Saudi-born journalist, went missing in 2018. It was later revealed that he'd been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the tragic incident.Cengiz' letter comes as Bieber, along with a slew of other global celebrities, is due to perform in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in early December, as the country hosts the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.Among those invited to sing at the event are Jason Derulo, A$AP Rocky, Tiesto and David Guetta, and all of the celebrities have received calls from Human Rights Watch to call their appearances off.None of the artists has commented on the calls. For Bieber, this is not the only call to cancel his appearance, as last week Hamas urged him to scrap his concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, and even boycott the Jewish state over its "crimes against the Palestinian people".

