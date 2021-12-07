https://sputniknews.com/20211207/california-professors-urge-state-not-to-reform-math-teaching-in-schools-for-sake-of-social-justice-1091301651.html

California Professors Urge State Not to Reform Math Teaching in Schools for Sake of Social Justice

California Professors Urge State Not to Reform Math Teaching in Schools for Sake of Social Justice

California is trying to improve the way math is taught in its schools in order to help more children succeed in exact sciences. But the reform has been panned for bringing to much modern-day politics into the curriculum.

2021-12-07T01:28+0000

2021-12-07T01:28+0000

2021-12-07T01:28+0000

open letter

curriculum

society

us

school

high school

mathematics

progressives

woke

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091302934_0:155:3077:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_639c010232770d0c27dfd3f5069bfdd8.jpg

Hundreds of eminent science and mathematics professors have signed an open letter expressing "urgent concern" about California's efforts to overhaul mathematics teaching in the name of social justice.According to the open letter signed by 746 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) academics as of Monday evening, the California Department of Education's (CDE) proposed new mathematics framework aims to reduce achievement gaps by limiting the availability of advanced mathematical courses to middle schoolers and beginning high schoolers, making it more difficult for students to succeed in STEM at college."Such frameworks aim to reduce achievement gaps by limiting the availability of advanced mathematical courses to middle schoolers and beginning high schoolers," the letter reads. "While such reforms superficially seem “successful” at reducing disparities at the high school level, they are merely “kicking the can” to college. While it is possible to succeed in STEM at college without taking advanced courses in high school, it is more challenging. College students who need to spend their early years taking introductory math courses may require more time to graduate. They may need to give up other opportunities and are more likely to struggle academically."According to the signatories, this reform could "disadvantage K-12 public school students in the United States compared with their international and private-school peers." Moreover, they emphasized that the move "may lead to a de facto privatization of advanced mathematics K-12 education and disproportionately harm students with fewer resources."The signatories denounced the CDE's "deeply worrisome trend" of promoting "trendy but shallow" courses such as data science above "essential" mathematical tools such as calculus and algebra.The signatories asked that all kids, regardless of background, have access to a "precision and rigor" based math curriculum, as well as multiple ways to explore mathematics at various middle and high school grade levels.The state's new math framework has been criticized widely by professionals and academics. The draft also attempts to promote high-level math courses such as data science or statistics as alternatives to calculus. Moreover, the framework indicated that math should not be colorblind, and that teachers may utilize lessons to investigate social justice issues, such as looking for gender stereotypes in word problems or applying arithmetic concepts to issues like immigration or inequality.The new guidelines drew a lot of heat over the past several months, with accusations in the media that it would introduce "woke" politics into a topic that is intended to be practical and exact.However, the proponents of social justice in mathematics teaching argue that the disproportion of whites among math academics is way too high, thus exemplifying "white privilege." According to National Review, in the thesis of a 2017 book, Rochelle Gutierrez, a professor at the University of Illinois, stated that "in many ways, mathematics itself works as whiteness." Moreover, Gutierrez claimed that mathematics promotes white privilege because society places a high value on math skills, giving math professors "unearned privilege." And math professors are predominantly white, according to Gutierrez, as cited in the report. In his turn, Lawrence Summers, Charles W. Eliot Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard, who served as former President Bill Clinton's Treasury Secretary, stated on Twitter that "in China, math standards are not subject to continued erosion by social justice warriors who can’t themselves define exponential growth or solve quadratic equations."This summer, more than 1,100 Californians working in science and technology signed an open letter arguing that it is "immoral and foolish" to "intentionally hold back the intellectual growth of students by forcing them to waste time in unchallenging classes."Due to the outcry, the California Board of Education has decided to postpone implementation of the framework until May 2022, when it will re-evaluate the curriculum before finalizing it.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

open letter, curriculum, society, us, school, high school, mathematics, progressives, woke