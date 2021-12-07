Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/astroworld-tragedy-travis-scott-asks-judge-to-dismiss-at-least-one-of-300-lawsuits-against-him-1091308049.html
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him
Travis Scott has appealed to the judge to dismiss at least one out of 300 lawsuits filed against him following last month's tragic Astroworld festival.
2021-12-07T08:48+0000
2021-12-07T08:48+0000
society
lawsuit
tragedy
concert
judge
travis scott
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/67/1077276705_0:0:2471:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_c5bd82c99174c0208210d535db253116.jpg
Travis Scott has appealed to a judge to dismiss at least one of 300 lawsuits filed against him following last month's tragic Astroworld festival.On Monday, Scott's lawyer responded to a lawsuit filed against the rapper and his business partners by festival attendee Jessie Garcia. The lawyer also issued a "general denial" to allegations that the rapper was responsible for the injuries and deaths at the concert. There have been close to 300 lawsuits filed against Travis and the concert's organisers, claiming that the tragedy was "predictable and preventable" and he should be held responsible for the deaths and injuries of those who attended the event. One case alone, which represents 282 victims, is suing the star for $2 billion. Scott is reportedly planning to respond to all the other lawsuits filed against him in this case, and it is speculated that he will deny the allegations in 10 other lawsuits as well. Astroworld Concert Tragedy American rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for "inciting a crowd" and "creating mayhem" at the Astroworld music festival held on 5 November in Houston, Texas. Scott has been accused of urging his fans to surge towards the stage, causing a stampede that left 10 people aged between 14 and 27 dead and hundreds others injured. The tragedy left the rapper devastated as he repeatedly expressed sadness over the tragic loss of life, and said that he was unaware of the chaos in the crowd that night. Scott also provided full refunds for all ticket holders and offered to cover funeral expenses and compensation for those who died. However, several families of the deceased have refused to take the offer.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/67/1077276705_0:0:2471:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_5add177c514c9f641535ab23c7b3107d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, lawsuit, tragedy, concert, judge, travis scott

Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him

08:48 GMT 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Paul R. GiuntaTravis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta
Travis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Paul R. Giunta
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against rapper Travis Scott over the disastrous Astroworld concert that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured during his performance on 5 November in Houston, Texas.
Travis Scott has appealed to a judge to dismiss at least one of 300 lawsuits filed against him following last month's tragic Astroworld festival.
On Monday, Scott's lawyer responded to a lawsuit filed against the rapper and his business partners by festival attendee Jessie Garcia. The lawyer also issued a "general denial" to allegations that the rapper was responsible for the injuries and deaths at the concert.
There have been close to 300 lawsuits filed against Travis and the concert's organisers, claiming that the tragedy was "predictable and preventable" and he should be held responsible for the deaths and injuries of those who attended the event.
One case alone, which represents 282 victims, is suing the star for $2 billion.
Scott is reportedly planning to respond to all the other lawsuits filed against him in this case, and it is speculated that he will deny the allegations in 10 other lawsuits as well.

Astroworld Concert Tragedy

American rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for "inciting a crowd" and "creating mayhem" at the Astroworld music festival held on 5 November in Houston, Texas.
Scott has been accused of urging his fans to surge towards the stage, causing a stampede that left 10 people aged between 14 and 27 dead and hundreds others injured.
The tragedy left the rapper devastated as he repeatedly expressed sadness over the tragic loss of life, and said that he was unaware of the chaos in the crowd that night.
Scott also provided full refunds for all ticket holders and offered to cover funeral expenses and compensation for those who died. However, several families of the deceased have refused to take the offer.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:58 GMTRussia Approves Flight of Two Japanese Tourists to ISS, Marking Return to Space Tourism
08:48 GMTAstroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him
08:42 GMTWhite House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday
08:36 GMTPutin, Biden Set to Hold 'Secure' Video Call Amid Ukraine Tensions
08:33 GMTLaser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
08:15 GMTEx-Madhya Pradesh State Chief Slams BJP After Hindu Activists Vandalise Catholic School in India
07:49 GMTPrince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health
07:23 GMTArsenal Star Martin Odegaard Slams His Own Team After Shock Loss to Everton in Premier League
07:18 GMTIndian Farmer Turns Into Millionaire Overnight After Digging Up 13-Carat Diamond
07:10 GMTFramed Naked Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Nude Pictures Belonging to Epstein Shown at Trial
07:04 GMTChina Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
07:00 GMTMost Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals
06:42 GMTUS Completes Construction of Long-Range Radar Against Missile Threats in Alaska
06:41 GMTSweden's Newly-Minted Civil Affairs Minister Under Fire for Nazi Salute to White Power Music
06:32 GMTSlow Raab, Email Backlog & Staff Shortage: Whistleblower Reveals UK Foreign Office's Afghan Failures
05:44 GMTFormer NATO Boss Warns of 'Completely Concrete' Plans for 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine
05:01 GMTSaab Shares Plunge as Finland Reported to Pick F-35 in Fighter Fleet Upgrade
04:48 GMTAnalyst Hopes Biden, Putin De-escalate US-Russia Tensions in Upcoming Video Call
04:44 GMTBiden Administration's Boycott of Beijing Olympics 'Minimal Option', Retired Diplomat Says
03:54 GMTVery Unstable: Astrophysicists Explain Why Our Solar System Has Shape of Croissant