Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him

Travis Scott has appealed to the judge to dismiss at least one out of 300 lawsuits filed against him following last month's tragic Astroworld festival.

Travis Scott has appealed to a judge to dismiss at least one of 300 lawsuits filed against him following last month's tragic Astroworld festival.On Monday, Scott's lawyer responded to a lawsuit filed against the rapper and his business partners by festival attendee Jessie Garcia. The lawyer also issued a "general denial" to allegations that the rapper was responsible for the injuries and deaths at the concert. There have been close to 300 lawsuits filed against Travis and the concert's organisers, claiming that the tragedy was "predictable and preventable" and he should be held responsible for the deaths and injuries of those who attended the event. One case alone, which represents 282 victims, is suing the star for $2 billion. Scott is reportedly planning to respond to all the other lawsuits filed against him in this case, and it is speculated that he will deny the allegations in 10 other lawsuits as well. Astroworld Concert Tragedy American rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for "inciting a crowd" and "creating mayhem" at the Astroworld music festival held on 5 November in Houston, Texas. Scott has been accused of urging his fans to surge towards the stage, causing a stampede that left 10 people aged between 14 and 27 dead and hundreds others injured. The tragedy left the rapper devastated as he repeatedly expressed sadness over the tragic loss of life, and said that he was unaware of the chaos in the crowd that night. Scott also provided full refunds for all ticket holders and offered to cover funeral expenses and compensation for those who died. However, several families of the deceased have refused to take the offer.

