https://sputniknews.com/20211206/us-uk-canada-concerned-by-tigrayans-arrested-without-charge-in-ethiopia-1091289978.html

US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia

US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement on Monday expressing... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T14:15+0000

2021-12-06T14:15+0000

2021-12-06T14:15+0000

ethiopia

africa

tigray forces

united kingdom

eritrea

canada

united states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090954976_0:0:3024:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8ca28b52f21d551e9bce2ff9b263bf.jpg

"We, Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are profoundly concerned by recent reports of the Ethiopian government’s detention of large numbers of Ethiopian citizens on the basis of their ethnicity and without charge", the statement said. "The Ethiopian government’s announcement of a state of emergency on November 2 is no justification for the mass detention of individuals from certain ethnic groups."The statement referred to reports by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Amnesty International about mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans.The countries called on the government to provide unhindered and timely access by international monitors, and stressed that all sides must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law."It is clear that there is no military solution to this conflict, and we denounce any and all violence against civilians, past, present and future. All armed actors should cease fighting and the Eritrean Defense Forces should withdraw from Ethiopia," the statement said. The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the Tigray rebels of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.In the spring of 2021, Ethiopian authorities announced the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray. In November, Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency as the TPLF forces together with eight other factions, some of which are considered terrorist by Addis Ababa, advanced toward the Ethiopian capital.

ethiopia

united kingdom

eritrea

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ethiopia, africa, tigray forces, united kingdom, eritrea, canada, united states