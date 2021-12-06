Registration was successful!
Two Infants Hospitalised in Brazil After Getting Pfizer Shots by Mistake, Reports Say
Two Infants Hospitalised in Brazil After Getting Pfizer Shots by Mistake, Reports Say
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Two newborns in Brazil were given coronavirus vaccine shots by mistake and had to be hospitalised, the Brazilian media reports. 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
A two-month-old girl and a four-month-old boy were each given a Pfizer shot against COVID-19 instead of a combination immunising agent against diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), and hepatitis B, the media outlet Uol said on Sunday.The Pfizer vaccine caused a severe reaction in both infants and they had to be hospitalised.The nurse who administered the vaccines was temporarily suspended and an administrative investigation is underway.The Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for children as young as 5 in multiple countries. Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age in June.
Two Infants Hospitalised in Brazil After Getting Pfizer Shots by Mistake, Reports Say

04:34 GMT 06.12.2021
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Two newborns in Brazil were given coronavirus vaccine shots by mistake and had to be hospitalised, the Brazilian media reports.
A two-month-old girl and a four-month-old boy were each given a Pfizer shot against COVID-19 instead of a combination immunising agent against diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), and hepatitis B, the media outlet Uol said on Sunday.
The Pfizer vaccine caused a severe reaction in both infants and they had to be hospitalised.
The nurse who administered the vaccines was temporarily suspended and an administrative investigation is underway.
The Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for children as young as 5 in multiple countries. Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age in June.
