Kremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'

Kremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'

A video conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening. 06.12.2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin will listen to Joe Biden's proposals on Ukraine "with great interest", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday ahead of a video call between the two presidents scheduled for the following day.He outlined that there is just one way to alleviate the tensions in Ukraine, which is to make sure that Kiev does not attempt to solve the problem in the Donbass region by force.Putin and Biden, who will talk on Tuesday evening, are set to discuss a wide range of acute issues, ranging from US-Russia relations to international affairs.The Kremlin spokesman noted that it is difficult to expect any breakthroughs from the Tuesday call. Still, despite the currently strained bilateral relations between Russia and the US, Peskov said that there is dialogue in several areas.Tuesday’s conversation will mark the second time the two presidents hold negotiations. Earlier, in June, Putin and Biden met in the Swiss city of Geneva, with the summit prompting consultations between Russia and the US on strategic stability, cybersecurity, and other areas.The second meeting is set to touch upon issues that have been "making noise" recently, as Peskov put it when commenting on the upcoming video call earlier on Monday. Particularly, Putin and Biden are expected to discuss the tensions in Ukraine, which have escalated amid allegations that Moscow is planning an "invasion" of the neighbouring country. Joe Biden earlier vowed that he would make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to attack Ukraine.The Kremlin has, however, repeatedly dismissed the slew of media reports fuelling the "invasion" narrative, underscoring that Moscow does not have plans to "attack" anyone. Particularly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took verbal shots at the German tabloid Bild for "fantasising" about Putin's purported "invasion plan".

