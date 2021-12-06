https://sputniknews.com/20211206/biden-white-house-to-reportedly-announce-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-olympics-1091269272.html

Biden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Biden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced that his administration was mulling a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. The move received... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T01:44+0000

2021-12-06T01:44+0000

2021-12-06T02:12+0000

beijing

white house

olympics

biden administration

boycott

china

washington dc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

As the Winter Olympics draw near, the Biden administration is expected to unveil the US' diplomatic boycott of the games later this week, according to a Sunday report from CNN, citing "several sources." The partial boycott comes in opposition to the alleged human rights violations of the Chinese government, and only applies to US government officials who traditionally attend the international games. Olympians competing under the US flag will not be impacted by the demonstration. The report comes days after the United Nations General Assembly moved to adopt an 'Olympic Truce' drafted by Beijing and the International Olympic Committee. The resolution was co-sponsored by 173 countries, many of which expressed their support for the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though US officials may not be attending the Winter Games, US corporations may be in full force. On November 30, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told US business executives that Beijing hopes American corporations "make a positive contribution" to the 2022 Games, slated to begin on Friday, February 4, and will run through Sunday, February 20.

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ted-cruz-us-should-compete-against-china-in-2022-winter-olympics-and-kick-their-commie-aes--1090910054.html

monti More dementia episodes...hor air from JB...they can stay home and boycott all they want.... for all anyone cares.... 2

Kim Murphy US was not invited by China in the first place. Useless move by the US 1

3

beijing

white house

china

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

beijing, white house, olympics, biden administration, boycott, china, washington dc