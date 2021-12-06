Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Biden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
Biden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
Last month, US President Joe Biden announced that his administration was mulling a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. The move received... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
beijing
white house
olympics
biden administration
boycott
china
washington dc
As the Winter Olympics draw near, the Biden administration is expected to unveil the US' diplomatic boycott of the games later this week, according to a Sunday report from CNN, citing "several sources." The partial boycott comes in opposition to the alleged human rights violations of the Chinese government, and only applies to US government officials who traditionally attend the international games. Olympians competing under the US flag will not be impacted by the demonstration. The report comes days after the United Nations General Assembly moved to adopt an 'Olympic Truce' drafted by Beijing and the International Olympic Committee. The resolution was co-sponsored by 173 countries, many of which expressed their support for the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though US officials may not be attending the Winter Games, US corporations may be in full force. On November 30, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told US business executives that Beijing hopes American corporations "make a positive contribution" to the 2022 Games, slated to begin on Friday, February 4, and will run through Sunday, February 20.
More dementia episodes...hor air from JB...they can stay home and boycott all they want.... for all anyone cares....
US was not invited by China in the first place. Useless move by the US
beijing
white house
china
washington dc
beijing, white house, olympics, biden administration, boycott, china, washington dc

Biden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

01:44 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 02:12 GMT 06.12.2021)
Last month, US President Joe Biden announced that his administration was mulling a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. The move received bipartisan support from US lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
As the Winter Olympics draw near, the Biden administration is expected to unveil the US' diplomatic boycott of the games later this week, according to a Sunday report from CNN, citing "several sources."
The partial boycott comes in opposition to the alleged human rights violations of the Chinese government, and only applies to US government officials who traditionally attend the international games.
Olympians competing under the US flag will not be impacted by the demonstration.
The report comes days after the United Nations General Assembly moved to adopt an 'Olympic Truce' drafted by Beijing and the International Olympic Committee. The resolution was co-sponsored by 173 countries, many of which expressed their support for the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though US officials may not be attending the Winter Games, US corporations may be in full force.
On November 30, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told US business executives that Beijing hopes American corporations "make a positive contribution" to the 2022 Games, slated to begin on Friday, February 4, and will run through Sunday, February 20.

"Boycotting the Olympics for political reasons harms the interests of athletes, violates the shared ideals and aspirations of the international society, and is unpopular," Xie told attendees of the virtual conference, attended by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the US-China Business Council.

More dementia episodes...hor air from JB...they can stay home and boycott all they want.... for all anyone cares....
monti
6 December, 05:10 GMT2
US was not invited by China in the first place. Useless move by the US
Kim Murphy
6 December, 05:04 GMT1
