https://sputniknews.com/20211118/biden-says-considering-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-olympics-1090839985.html

Biden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Biden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T20:58+0000

2021-11-18T20:58+0000

2021-11-18T20:58+0000

joe biden

us

china

boycott

olympic games

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090784755_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bfcffcb1df102b4ab229a5d405efd3c1.jpg

"Something we’re considering," Biden replied to NBC News reporter Peter Alexander, when asked whether he supports a diplomatic boycott of the Games.A diplomatic boycott will mean that neither Biden nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Games, in protest against alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the possibility of a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics was not discussed in the recent virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

vot tak Be better if he could arrange the american zio-media to boycott the games. Their chauvinst coverage makes the event unwatchable. Even with the sound turned off. 0

far bat poor poor fools they dont know what is coming to them 0

4

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, china, boycott, olympic games