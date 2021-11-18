Registration was successful!
International
Biden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
Biden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
"Something we’re considering," Biden replied to NBC News reporter Peter Alexander, when asked whether he supports a diplomatic boycott of the Games.A diplomatic boycott will mean that neither Biden nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Games, in protest against alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the possibility of a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics was not discussed in the recent virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Be better if he could arrange the american zio-media to boycott the games. Their chauvinst coverage makes the event unwatchable. Even with the sound turned off.
poor poor fools they dont know what is coming to them
joe biden, us, china, boycott, olympic games

Biden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

20:58 GMT 18.11.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure construction projects from the NH 175 bridge across the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire, U.S., November 16, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure construction projects from the NH 175 bridge across the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire, U.S., November 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a member of the White House’s pool of reporters.
"Something we’re considering," Biden replied to NBC News reporter Peter Alexander, when asked whether he supports a diplomatic boycott of the Games.
A diplomatic boycott will mean that neither Biden nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Games, in protest against alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the possibility of a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics was not discussed in the recent virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Be better if he could arrange the american zio-media to boycott the games. Their chauvinst coverage makes the event unwatchable. Even with the sound turned off.
vtvot tak
19 November, 00:05 GMT
000000
poor poor fools they dont know what is coming to them
fbfar bat
19 November, 00:10 GMT
000000
