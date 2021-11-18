Biden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

"Something we’re considering," Biden replied to NBC News reporter Peter Alexander, when asked whether he supports a diplomatic boycott of the Games.A diplomatic boycott will mean that neither Biden nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Games, in protest against alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the possibility of a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics was not discussed in the recent virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
vot tak
Be better if he could arrange the american zio-media to boycott the games. Their chauvinst coverage makes the event unwatchable. Even with the sound turned off.
poor poor fools they dont know what is coming to them
