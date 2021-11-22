https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ted-cruz-us-should-compete-against-china-in-2022-winter-olympics-and-kick-their-commie-aes--1090910054.html

Ted Cruz: US Should Compete Against China in 2022 Winter Olympics And 'Kick Their Commie A**es'

Ted Cruz: US Should Compete Against China in 2022 Winter Olympics And 'Kick Their Commie A**es'

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration was mulling a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Calls for... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T01:04+0000

2021-11-22T01:04+0000

2021-11-22T01:00+0000

ted cruz

texas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090909728_0:226:2949:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_cdb26bd55f8f65209b7d25d6fd9fc729.jpg

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed on Sunday that although he did not support the International Olympic Committee holding the Olympics in China, backing out of the upcoming games in Beijing would not be the way to move forward. "I really hope our young men and women, that they go over there, and kick their commie a**es," Cruz proclaimed.Later in the segment, Cruz accused the US National Basketball Association (NBA) and US-based companies like Nike of turning a blind eye to the alleged atrocities by the Chinese government. The Texas Republican's position comes counter to that of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), who demanded that the US "implement a complete and total boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics." Cotton asserted that the US must remove itself from participation in the 2022 games and launch a total boycott of the events, to ensure the safety of US athletes. He asserted that the Biden administration had failed Americans by not implementing a boycott against the Beijing Olympics earlier this year. "Hope in the US Congress, there isn’t only stink of rubbish like him," Hu added. Likewise, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declared on Friday that a possible US boycott "violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes of all countries." Though the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committees have also expressed that boycotts "hurt athletes," Biden has reignited the conversation by revealing that the US is still considering a diplomatic boycott, which would result in no US government officials attending the games in 2022. Similar talks are also underway in the UK.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

ted cruz, texas