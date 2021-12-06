https://sputniknews.com/20211206/argentina-greenlights-sputnik-light-both-as-covid-19-vaccine-and-booster-shot-1091278678.html

Argentina Greenlights Sputnik Light Both as COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shot

Argentina Greenlights Sputnik Light Both as COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shot

The single-dose Sputnik Light is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, which is the first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T08:17+0000

2021-12-06T08:17+0000

2021-12-06T08:23+0000

latin america

argentina

vaccine

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Argentina has approved the use of the medication Sputnik Light - both as a vaccine and a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

latin america, argentina, vaccine, sputnik v