Argentina Greenlights Sputnik Light Both as COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shot
Argentina Greenlights Sputnik Light Both as COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shot
The single-dose Sputnik Light is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, which is the first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
Argentina has approved the use of the medication Sputnik Light - both as a vaccine and a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.
Argentina Greenlights Sputnik Light Both as COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shot 08:17 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 06.12.2021)
The single-dose Sputnik Light is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, which is the first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus in the world.
Argentina has approved the use of the medication Sputnik Light - both as a vaccine and a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of Argentina as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot", the RDIF said in a statement.