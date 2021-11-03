https://sputniknews.com/20211103/the-lancet-releases-paper-on-efficacy-of-russias-single-dose-vaccine-sputnik-light-1090438119.html

The Lancet Releases Paper on Efficacy of Russia's Single-Dose Vaccine Sputnik Light

The Lancet Releases Paper on Efficacy of Russia's Single-Dose Vaccine Sputnik Light

The vaccine has been tested as a booster shot in a number of clinical trials around the world. So far, it has been authorised for use in over 15 countries... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T09:25+0000

2021-11-03T09:25+0000

2021-11-03T09:38+0000

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

russia

gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology

vaccine

the lancet

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089890381_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ec6ec4890360e6303e654737ae6ae98d.jpg

The medical journal The Lancet has released the results of a trial for Russia's single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light.The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) stressed in a press release on Wednesday that the publication is further proof that Sputnik Light "demonstrates a high safety profile and induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response".The open label, prospective, non-randomised phase 1/2 trial was aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Sputnik Light vaccine. It was carried out at a single clinical site in Russia's St. Petersburg, involved 110 enrolled participants and was sponsored by the Russian Direct Investment Fund.Sputnik Light is a single-component COVID-19 vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) that has been authorised in more than 15 countries, with the registration process ongoing in a further 30 nations.Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. It has shown 91.6 percent efficacy and has been approved for use in 70 countries, representing a total population of four billion people, or 50 percent of the world's populace.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russian direct investment fund (rdif), russia, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, vaccine, the lancet, sputnik v