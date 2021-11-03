The Lancet Releases Paper on Efficacy of Russia's Single-Dose Vaccine Sputnik Light
09:25 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 03.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsin / Go to the photo bankRussian Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 infection
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsin/
The vaccine has been tested as a booster shot in a number of clinical trials around the world. So far, it has been authorised for use in over 15 countries, with 30 more nations in the process of registering the jab.
The medical journal The Lancet has released the results of a trial for Russia's single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) stressed in a press release on Wednesday that the publication is further proof that Sputnik Light "demonstrates a high safety profile and induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response".
The open label, prospective, non-randomised phase 1/2 trial was aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Sputnik Light vaccine. It was carried out at a single clinical site in Russia's St. Petersburg, involved 110 enrolled participants and was sponsored by the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
"Overall incidence of solicited adverse reactions was 74 (67.2%) of 110 participants. Some volunteers had several adverse events of different degrees of severity. Most of the registered, solicited systemic and local adverse reactions were mild (73 [66.4%]). Only 6 participants (5.5%) had adverse events of moderate grade in severity. No serious adverse events were reported", the study reads.
BREAKING | The Lancet: The single-dose rAd26 vector-based COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light has a good safety profile and induces a strong humoral and cellular immune responses both in seronegative and seropositive participants.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 3, 2021
👇https://t.co/Hw3xPDasJv
Sputnik Light is a single-component COVID-19 vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) that has been authorised in more than 15 countries, with the registration process ongoing in a further 30 nations.
Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. It has shown 91.6 percent efficacy and has been approved for use in 70 countries, representing a total population of four billion people, or 50 percent of the world's populace.