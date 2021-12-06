Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/anger-and-shock-after-intruders-vomit-and-urinate-at-site-of-manchester-arena-bombing-memorial-1091283682.html
Anger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial
Anger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial
On 22 May 2017, 22 people died and more than a thousand were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as people were leaving an arena after... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T14:18+0000
2021-12-06T14:18+0000
memorial
2017 manchester arena bombing
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090105573_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_347203ed5b85fdb9e2cfca79a1324f6b.jpg
Families of victims of the Manchester Arena bombing have been left angered and shocked after learning that hooligans trespassed on a memorial site and spewed vomit and urine over the area, local media reported.Caroline Curry, from South Shields, whose 19-year-old son Liam was killed in the terrorist attack, said she was "disgusted" by the news. She discovered that hundreds of people were walking through the area, which is supposed to be closed to the public until the official opening. Curry said one man was standing right on the centerpiece of the memorial called “stone halo” and was abusive when she told him to walk away. A woman vomited over the area, Curry added, and groups of youths were openly smoking drugs.Claire Brewster, from Sheffield, who lost her sister Kelly, 32, in the bombing and was herself injured in it, said she was "devastated" when she arrived at the area and saw people moving security fences to walk through the memorial. Both women spent hours at the site, trying to guard it, and no security officers were present near the memorial.Manchester City Council said it had sent a security officer to the site “to assess what’s happening”. Councillor Pat Karney said there was "no excuse for the kind of behaviour in and around the memorial site witnessed by the bereaved relations".The area is covered by CCTV and if the investigation shows that people trespassed on the area deliberately, rather than unwittingly because the fencing was inadequate or unclear, the authorities will pass footage to the police, the councillor said.The attack, which took place on 22 May 2017, caused 22 people to die and more than 1,000 to sustain injuries. The suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as thousands of people were leaving a concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena. Several hundred people suffered psychological trauma.The incident was the deadliest terrorist attack in the United Kingdom since the 2005 London bombings.The perpetrator, 22-year-old Ramadan Abedi, was a British Muslim of Libyan ancestry. He was helped by his brother Hashem, who coordinated the attack. Last August, Hashem was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 55 years.This year, authorities announced plans to create a memorial for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Authorities said The Glade of Light memorial, which is alongside Manchester Cathedral, would be a "tranquil garden space for remembrance and reflection" for the families and friends of those individuals who tragically died during the attack.The memorial’s centerpiece is the so-called "stone halo", which is made of marble and bears the names of the victims - as well as memory capsules, containing items provided by each victim's loved ones. The memorial is scheduled to be opened next month.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090105573_156:0:2887:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e03d2959ce88f69be61932e0e249e796.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
memorial, 2017 manchester arena bombing, uk

Anger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial

14:18 GMT 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio MorenattiA man stands next to flowers for the victims of Monday's bombing at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017.
A man stands next to flowers for the victims of Monday's bombing at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
On 22 May 2017, 22 people died and more than a thousand were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as people were leaving an arena after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande. This year, authorities announced plans to erect a memorial for the victims, which is meant to be unveiled next month.
Families of victims of the Manchester Arena bombing have been left angered and shocked after learning that hooligans trespassed on a memorial site and spewed vomit and urine over the area, local media reported.
Caroline Curry, from South Shields, whose 19-year-old son Liam was killed in the terrorist attack, said she was "disgusted" by the news. She discovered that hundreds of people were walking through the area, which is supposed to be closed to the public until the official opening.
Curry said one man was standing right on the centerpiece of the memorial called “stone halo” and was abusive when she told him to walk away. A woman vomited over the area, Curry added, and groups of youths were openly smoking drugs.

Claire Brewster, from Sheffield, who lost her sister Kelly, 32, in the bombing and was herself injured in it, said she was "devastated" when she arrived at the area and saw people moving security fences to walk through the memorial. Both women spent hours at the site, trying to guard it, and no security officers were present near the memorial.

Manchester City Council said it had sent a security officer to the site “to assess what’s happening”. Councillor Pat Karney said there was "no excuse for the kind of behaviour in and around the memorial site witnessed by the bereaved relations".

“We utterly condemn this mindless and disrespectful behaviour and will not hesitate to take action against those involved,” Karney said.

The area is covered by CCTV and if the investigation shows that people trespassed on the area deliberately, rather than unwittingly because the fencing was inadequate or unclear, the authorities will pass footage to the police, the councillor said.

The attack, which took place on 22 May 2017, caused 22 people to die and more than 1,000 to sustain injuries. The suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as thousands of people were leaving a concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena. Several hundred people suffered psychological trauma.

The incident was the deadliest terrorist attack in the United Kingdom since the 2005 London bombings.

The perpetrator, 22-year-old Ramadan Abedi, was a British Muslim of Libyan ancestry. He was helped by his brother Hashem, who coordinated the attack. Last August, Hashem was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 55 years.

This year, authorities announced plans to create a memorial for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Authorities said The Glade of Light memorial, which is alongside Manchester Cathedral, would be a "tranquil garden space for remembrance and reflection" for the families and friends of those individuals who tragically died during the attack.

The memorial’s centerpiece is the so-called "stone halo", which is made of marble and bears the names of the victims - as well as memory capsules, containing items provided by each victim's loved ones. The memorial is scheduled to be opened next month.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:26 GMTSpanish Court Rules Employee Can be Fired for Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports
14:18 GMTAnger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial
14:15 GMTUS, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia
14:07 GMTLionel Messi, Neymar or Himself: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Who's 'Boss' at Paris Saint-Germain
13:58 GMTFormer Indian Shia Leader Embraces Hinduism After 'Death Threats From Muslim Groups'
13:48 GMTMarine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions
13:47 GMT'Happy a Team Like Barcelona is Interested in Me', Says Salah Amid Liverpool Contract Impasse
13:30 GMTEarth is Getting Its Own Black Box That Will Tell What Caused Humanity's Demise
12:58 GMTChina Says Plots to Thwart Ties With Solomon Islands 'Doomed' as PM Survives No-Confidence Vote
12:53 GMTPutin in Meeting With Modi, Discusses Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism and Situation in Afghanistan
12:46 GMTSri Lanka Demands Compensation From Pakistan Over Brutal Mob Killing of Factory Manager
12:30 GMTPutin and Modi Hold Negotiations at 21st India-Russia Summit
12:27 GMTRDIF: Russia Ready to Provide India With One-Shot Sputnik Vaccine for Adolescents
12:26 GMTKamala Harris' Staffers Reportedly Describe Her as 'Soul-Destroying', 'Bully'
12:26 GMTIndian Music Group T-Series Becomes World's First YouTube Channel to Exceed 200 Million Subscribers
11:56 GMTNagaland Police Accuse Indian Army of Killing Villagers as Death Toll in Firing Incident Rises to 14
11:34 GMTEuphoric Cricketers Celebrate as Team India Register Historic Win Over Kiwis in Mumbai Test Match
11:14 GMTUK Trade Secretary Visiting US 'to Deepen Relations' Amid Bilateral Tariff Row
10:58 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin Leads Delegation to New Delhi for 21st Annual India-Russia Summit
09:51 GMTKremlin Calls US-Russia Ties 'Lamentable' on Eve of Putin-Biden Video Call