Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/manchester-arena-bombers-brother-laughs-in-the-face-of-inquiry-after-fleeing-to-middle-east-1090104470.html
Manchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
Manchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after an Ariana Grande... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T14:48+0000
2021-10-21T14:48+0000
libya
salman abedi
manchester arena
ariana grande
2017 manchester arena bombing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090105573_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_347203ed5b85fdb9e2cfca79a1324f6b.jpg
A lawyer at the Manchester Arena bombing inquiry has said the older brother of the bomber "has been able to flee and effectively laugh in the face of the inquiry" after he fled the country.Ismail Abedi, 28, has refused to answer questions from the inquiry, which is investigating every aspect of the 2017 bombing, in case he incriminates himself.Chairman, Sir John Saunders, had demanded he appear as a witness on Thursday, 21 October.But earlier this week it emerged Ismail Abedi, who was originally from Libya, had left the UK ahead on 29 August and had not returned.Mr Greaney said a letter to the inquiry from Ismail Abedi’s lawyers was a "self-serving and frankly quite disgraceful statement.”The inquiry court was told Ismail Abedi tried to leave the UK on 28 August but missed his flight after being detained by police. But the following day he returned and flew to an undisclosed location, believed to be in the Middle East.The parents of bomb victims Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford said they were "incredibly frustrated" at how Ismail Abedi had managed to leave the country.
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090105573_156:0:2887:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e03d2959ce88f69be61932e0e249e796.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
libya, salman abedi, manchester arena, ariana grande, 2017 manchester arena bombing

Manchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East

14:48 GMT 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio MorenattiA man stands next to flowers for the victims of Monday's bombing at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017.
A man stands next to flowers for the victims of Monday's bombing at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after an Ariana Grande concert. His younger brother Hashem was later jailed for a minimum of 55 years for helping him with the bomb.
A lawyer at the Manchester Arena bombing inquiry has said the older brother of the bomber "has been able to flee and effectively laugh in the face of the inquiry" after he fled the country.
Ismail Abedi, 28, has refused to answer questions from the inquiry, which is investigating every aspect of the 2017 bombing, in case he incriminates himself.
Chairman, Sir John Saunders, had demanded he appear as a witness on Thursday, 21 October.
© Photo : Manchester Arena InquirySalman Abedi (circled) is seen entering the Manchester Arena foyer moments before the bombing
Salman Abedi (circled) is seen entering the Manchester Arena foyer moments before the bombing - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Salman Abedi (circled) is seen entering the Manchester Arena foyer moments before the bombing
© Photo : Manchester Arena Inquiry
But earlier this week it emerged Ismail Abedi, who was originally from Libya, had left the UK ahead on 29 August and had not returned.
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said: "No-one should think the story is over so far as Ismail Abedi is concerned.”
Mr Greaney said a letter to the inquiry from Ismail Abedi’s lawyers was a "self-serving and frankly quite disgraceful statement.”
The inquiry court was told Ismail Abedi tried to leave the UK on 28 August but missed his flight after being detained by police. But the following day he returned and flew to an undisclosed location, believed to be in the Middle East.
The parents of bomb victims Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford said they were "incredibly frustrated" at how Ismail Abedi had managed to leave the country.
Caroline Curry and Mark and Lisa Rutherford said: "Learning that he was allowed to leave the country by Greater Manchester Police is very difficult to accept, especially with such an important witness, who is in a unique position to provide evidence that would hopefully lead to lessons being learnt about his brother's radicalisation. Answers are urgently needed so that we can understand how this was allowed to happen."
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:54 GMTRadical Islamists Across South Asia 'Emboldened' by Taliban Win, Analyst Says on Kashmir Killings
14:53 GMTElon Musk’s Tesla Reiterates Call for India to Lower Import Duties on Electric Vehicles
14:52 GMTWHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks
14:50 GMTClash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’
14:48 GMTManchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
14:45 GMTFrench Publishers Reach Deal With Facebook on Neighboring Rights
14:43 GMTUS Distributes 200Mln Vaccines to Over 100 Countries, Most Shots Go to Africa
14:42 GMTMoscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From 28 October to 7 November Due to COVID-19
14:36 GMTUnknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August
14:25 GMTLatvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One
14:24 GMTTurkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring
14:00 GMTMoscow Calls Statements Made During Pentagon Chief's Visit to Ukraine 'Russophobic'
13:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner
13:47 GMTIndia: Teacher 'Beats Boy to Death' for Not Finishing Homework, Tells Father 'He Is Playing Dead'
13:34 GMTChinese Commerce Ministry Calls for Favorable Conditions to Implement Trade Deal With US
13:33 GMTWhy UK Terrorism Prevention Strategy is in the Spotlight After Sir David Amess Killing
13:31 GMTErdogan Says Turkey Will Recoup $1.4 Bn Paid to US Over Scrapped F-35 Deal 'One Way or Another'
13:29 GMTPyongyang Points to US ‘Double Standards’ in Wake of Sub-launched Ballistic Missile Test
12:59 GMTStraw vs Oil: Scientists Find Unusual Way to Use Husks
12:37 GMTPorn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India