https://sputniknews.com/20211022/man-arrested-at-uk-airport-over-manchester-arena-bombing-1090141195.html

Man Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing

On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after the end of an Ariana... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

A 24-year-old man has been arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism or assisting others in acts of preparation under the Terrorism Act, by detectives investigating the Manchester Arena attack, UK police said on Friday.The suspect was detained shortly after arriving in the UK and remains in custody for questioning.”Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve,” Barraclough added.On 22 May 2017, Salman Abedi blew up a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the foyer of the Manchester Arena.The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.His younger brother Hashem Abedi was later determined to have been involved in the plot and was found guilty of 22 counts of murder, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.Meanwhile, their elder brother, Ismail, left the UK ahead of his scheduled appearance at an inquiry into the 2017 terrorist attack, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, revealed earlier this week.Ismail was arrested the morning after the May 2017 bombing and then interviewed extensively by counter-terrorism police, but was later released without charge. He denide any involvement in the terror plot, insisting that he had played no role in radicalising Salman.His other brother, Hashem Abedi, was previously found guilty of 22 counts of murder pertaining to the Manchester Arena attack, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.

