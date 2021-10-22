Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/man-arrested-at-uk-airport-over-manchester-arena-bombing-1090141195.html
Man Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing
Man Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing
On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after the end of an Ariana... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T16:54+0000
2021-10-22T17:12+0000
uk
2017 manchester arena bombing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105413/12/1054131275_0:0:3285:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_c323028bf82a1e7d084791701f9bcdde.jpg
A 24-year-old man has been arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism or assisting others in acts of preparation under the Terrorism Act, by detectives investigating the Manchester Arena attack, UK police said on Friday.The suspect was detained shortly after arriving in the UK and remains in custody for questioning.”Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve,” Barraclough added.On 22 May 2017, Salman Abedi blew up a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the foyer of the Manchester Arena.The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.His younger brother Hashem Abedi was later determined to have been involved in the plot and was found guilty of 22 counts of murder, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.Meanwhile, their elder brother, Ismail, left the UK ahead of his scheduled appearance at an inquiry into the 2017 terrorist attack, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, revealed earlier this week.Ismail was arrested the morning after the May 2017 bombing and then interviewed extensively by counter-terrorism police, but was later released without charge. He denide any involvement in the terror plot, insisting that he had played no role in radicalising Salman.His other brother, Hashem Abedi, was previously found guilty of 22 counts of murder pertaining to the Manchester Arena attack, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/manchester-arena-bombers-brother-laughs-in-the-face-of-inquiry-after-fleeing-to-middle-east-1090104470.html
Brilliant 👍
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105413/12/1054131275_0:0:2995:2246_1920x0_80_0_0_7f2456c58ba3ab4f3ad731fdb2dc9f9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, 2017 manchester arena bombing

Man Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing

16:54 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 22.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Owen Humphreys/PA Police watch as commuters pass through Manchester Victoria railway station in Manchester England, which has reopened for the first time since the terror attack on the adjacent Manchester Arena Tuesday May 30, 2017
Police watch as commuters pass through Manchester Victoria railway station in Manchester England, which has reopened for the first time since the terror attack on the adjacent Manchester Arena Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AP Photo / Owen Humphreys/PA
Subscribe
Being updated
On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after the end of an Ariana Grande concert.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism or assisting others in acts of preparation under the Terrorism Act, by detectives investigating the Manchester Arena attack, UK police said on Friday.
The suspect was detained shortly after arriving in the UK and remains in custody for questioning.
“Greater Manchester Police remains firmly committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena - whether that is by supporting the ongoing public inquiry or by continuing to pursue leads with regards to the criminal investigation," Simon Barraclough, the senior investigating officer in the ongoing Manchester bombing investigation, said.
”Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve,” Barraclough added.
On 22 May 2017, Salman Abedi blew up a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the foyer of the Manchester Arena.The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.
His younger brother Hashem Abedi was later determined to have been involved in the plot and was found guilty of 22 counts of murder, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.
A man stands next to flowers for the victims of Monday's bombing at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Manchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
Yesterday, 14:48 GMT
Meanwhile, their elder brother, Ismail, left the UK ahead of his scheduled appearance at an inquiry into the 2017 terrorist attack, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, revealed earlier this week.
“Ismail Abedi clearly has important evidence to give to the inquiry and we urge him today to make contact with the inquiry legal team, either directly, or through his own legal representatives”, the counsel emphasised.
Ismail was arrested the morning after the May 2017 bombing and then interviewed extensively by counter-terrorism police, but was later released without charge. He denide any involvement in the terror plot, insisting that he had played no role in radicalising Salman.
His other brother, Hashem Abedi, was previously found guilty of 22 counts of murder pertaining to the Manchester Arena attack, in what was followed by him admitting that he had played "a full and knowing part" in the bombing.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Brilliant 👍
Charlie McD
22 October, 20:12 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:14 GMTPolice Cordon Off Area Outside UN HQ in New York Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
17:10 GMTIndia Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
16:54 GMTMan Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing
16:50 GMTTrading of Trump Social Media App-Linked Stock Halted Repeatedly After Turning Into Memestock
16:48 GMTUS Judge Sets 4 November for Hearing on Trump's Executive Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Inquiry
16:42 GMTTaylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
16:04 GMTAUKUS: Will Australia's Fault Lines With ASEAN Limit US' Ambitions to Contain China in Indo-Pacific?
16:04 GMTAlec Baldwin Called Out Online for Old Tweet About 'Wrongfully Killing Somebody'
16:03 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party to 'Expose' BJP & AAP Ahead of Delhi Municipal Polls
16:03 GMTFrench Armed Forces Minister Urges NATO Not to 'Be Afraid' of EU Defence Integration
15:53 GMTSteele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says
15:43 GMTAlec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Killing Cinematographer in Prop Gun Mishap: 'My Heart is Broken'
15:30 GMTAlec Baldwin's Prop Gun Contained Single Live Round, Hollywood Union Says
15:29 GMTGOP Candidate Accused of Antisemitism Over Claim Soros is 'Inserting' Activists in School Boards
15:20 GMTMuslims In India Face Retaliatory Attacks From Hindu Mobs For Bangladesh Violence
15:05 GMTEU Will Not Fund 'Barbed Wire and Walls' on Borders, Von Der Leyen Says
14:53 GMTRussia Says Kosovo's Decision to Expel Two Russian Diplomats Has No Legal Basis
14:51 GMTEx-Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher Admits Spitting Incident 'Knocked Him for 6 Months'
14:13 GMTIndian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
14:13 GMTPfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children