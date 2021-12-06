Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/3000-security-officers-guard-indias-mathura-as-hindu-group-threatens-to-install-idol-in-mosque-1091282393.html
3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque
3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque
Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state headed by a Hindu monk and BJP politician Yogi Adityanath. Almost am fifth of the state's 200 million population... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T15:08+0000
2021-12-06T15:08+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
uttar pradesh
yogi adityanath
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107758/85/1077588533_0:270:2997:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_3ebbe135afa385f07c9cf00638a0f09e.jpg
As many as 3,000 security personnel have been sent to the sacred Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh state to prevent any possibility of violence on the 29th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Mosque by Hindu hordes in 1992.Security arrangements were beefed up days after Hindu group Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (the All-India Hindu Grand Assembly) threatened to install an idol of Lord Krishna at his "actual birthplace" on 6 December.A mosque - the Shahi Eidgah - is located next to Krishna's birthplace.Videos shared on social media show how heavy the police deployment is in Mathura.Local police took to Twitter to share the fact that there is no shortage of vigilant security forces in Mathura city.Mathura, which exists as both a district and city, is said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.6 DecemberThe date, 6 December, has great significance in India.In 1992, a 16th-century mosque - Babri Masjid (the mosque of Babur) - was demolished on 6 December in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town. It was done by a mob led by Hindu organisations linked to the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).According to them, the mosque was built at the birthplace of Hindu God Lord Rama.The site had been the subject of legal, religious, and political battles which had lasted for decades. Its demolition by Hindu activists in 1992 sparked some of the worst communal riots in post-independence India, which lasted two months, claiming the lives of at least 2,000 people, most of them Muslim believers.In 2010, a state court in Uttar Pradesh judged that the disputed land must be divided between all three quarrelling parties - the Muslim group Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhada and Ram Lalla, both of which represent Hindus.In November 2019, India's Supreme Court handed over the disputed site in Ayodhya to Hindu claimants, allowing the construction of a Ram temple under the government's supervision.However, a senior police officer stated on Sunday evening that tight security measures have been put in place ahead of the anniversary of the mosque's demolition."Every road, highway connecting has police barricades. Even the narrow gauge railway track that runs behind the temple-mosque complexes has been shut down," Senior police officer Prashant Kumar said.Officials have said that plans to install a statue of Lord Krishna have been called off but the police say they are ready to handle any situation. These developments come just before legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh which are scheduled to be held in the months of February or March next year.In 2020, a court in Mathura dismissed a petition that sought to "reclaim" the Krishna Janmabhoomi (the birthplace of Lord Krishna).
Tant que la Grosse Idole Mbs sera à la Mecque, les Païens pollueront les Lieux Saint !
0
1
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107758/85/1077588533_389:0:2997:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_00d158190b686f6a7384b415c85401e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, india

3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque

15:08 GMT 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Barbara WaltonFILE - In this Oct. 29, 1990, file photo, Indian security officer guards the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 1990, file photo, Indian security officer guards the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Barbara Walton
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state headed by a Hindu monk and BJP politician Yogi Adityanath. Almost am fifth of the state's 200 million population is Muslim.
As many as 3,000 security personnel have been sent to the sacred Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh state to prevent any possibility of violence on the 29th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Mosque by Hindu hordes in 1992.
Security arrangements were beefed up days after Hindu group Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (the All-India Hindu Grand Assembly) threatened to install an idol of Lord Krishna at his "actual birthplace" on 6 December.
A mosque - the Shahi Eidgah - is located next to Krishna's birthplace.
Videos shared on social media show how heavy the police deployment is in Mathura.
Local police took to Twitter to share the fact that there is no shortage of vigilant security forces in Mathura city.
Mathura, which exists as both a district and city, is said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
6 December
The date, 6 December, has great significance in India.
In 1992, a 16th-century mosque - Babri Masjid (the mosque of Babur) - was demolished on 6 December in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town. It was done by a mob led by Hindu organisations linked to the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
According to them, the mosque was built at the birthplace of Hindu God Lord Rama.
The site had been the subject of legal, religious, and political battles which had lasted for decades. Its demolition by Hindu activists in 1992 sparked some of the worst communal riots in post-independence India, which lasted two months, claiming the lives of at least 2,000 people, most of them Muslim believers.
In 2010, a state court in Uttar Pradesh judged that the disputed land must be divided between all three quarrelling parties - the Muslim group Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhada and Ram Lalla, both of which represent Hindus.
In November 2019, India's Supreme Court handed over the disputed site in Ayodhya to Hindu claimants, allowing the construction of a Ram temple under the government's supervision.
However, a senior police officer stated on Sunday evening that tight security measures have been put in place ahead of the anniversary of the mosque's demolition.
"Every road, highway connecting has police barricades. Even the narrow gauge railway track that runs behind the temple-mosque complexes has been shut down," Senior police officer Prashant Kumar said.
Officials have said that plans to install a statue of Lord Krishna have been called off but the police say they are ready to handle any situation.
These developments come just before legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh which are scheduled to be held in the months of February or March next year.
In 2020, a court in Mathura dismissed a petition that sought to "reclaim" the Krishna Janmabhoomi (the birthplace of Lord Krishna).
212000
Discuss
Popular comments
Tant que la Grosse Idole Mbs sera à la Mecque, les Païens pollueront les Lieux Saint !
STABOU Youssef
6 December, 18:10 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?
15:55 GMTWestminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
15:44 GMTIsrael Will Reportedly Push US to Strike Iranian Facility Amid Lack of Progress in Vienna Talks
15:41 GMTAmerica Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad
15:30 GMTChina May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
15:15 GMTKremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'
15:15 GMTNYC to Use 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Businesses, Mayor Says
15:08 GMT3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque
14:59 GMTAmid Rumours of US Boycott of Beijing Olympics, How Could the Move Affect the Games?
14:52 GMTUK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Building
14:45 GMTLabour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos
14:26 GMTSpanish Court Rules Employee Can be Fired for Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports
14:18 GMTAnger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial
14:15 GMTUS, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia
14:07 GMTLionel Messi, Neymar or Himself: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Who's 'Boss' at Paris Saint-Germain
13:58 GMTFormer Indian Shia Leader Embraces Hinduism After 'Death Threats From Muslim Groups'
13:48 GMTMarine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions
13:47 GMT'Happy a Team Like Barcelona is Interested in Me', Says Salah Amid Liverpool Contract Impasse
13:30 GMTEarth is Getting Its Own Black Box That Will Tell What Caused Humanity's Demise
12:58 GMTChina Says Plots to Thwart Ties With Solomon Islands 'Doomed' as PM Survives No-Confidence Vote