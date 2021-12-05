https://sputniknews.com/20211205/very-special-fashion-lets-go-brandon-store-opens-in-massachusetts-1091261549.html

Very Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts

Very Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts

The anti-Biden chant went viral in October, when a reporter interviewing NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown, suggested that fans chanting "F*ck Joe... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-05T13:34+0000

2021-12-05T13:34+0000

2021-12-05T13:34+0000

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091151525_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdacf2bad71fbbf5d6986bfed3dc0fe2.jpg

The town of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, is now featuring a new store, where people can purchase hats, t-shirts, and other things branded with one of the most popular slogans of recent months - "Let's Go, Brandon", according to WJAR-TV.It is not clear if this is the only "Let's Go Brandon" shop in the area, however, its opening triggered a response online, both from supporters and opponents of the president - and, of course, from those who just post memes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

joe biden, us