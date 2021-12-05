Very Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts

The town of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, is now featuring a new store, where people can purchase hats, t-shirts, and other things branded with one of the most popular slogans of recent months - "Let's Go, Brandon", according to WJAR-TV.It is not clear if this is the only "Let's Go Brandon" shop in the area, however, its opening triggered a response online, both from supporters and opponents of the president - and, of course, from those who just post memes.
The anti-Biden chant went viral in October, when a reporter interviewing NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown, suggested that fans chanting "F*ck Joe Biden" were cheering the driver.
