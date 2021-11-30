'Let's Go Brandon' Website Address Spotted in 'NFW Emergency Warning' on Fox News

According to Barrett Sports Media, the so-called “Fox NFL Emergency Warning” was aired on Fox NFL Sunday and warned viewers that “the Philadelphia Eagles are back."The outlet says the message in question was “conveyed with a fake emergency alert system broadcast,” which may be a violation of FFC regulations stating that an Emergency Alert System transmission “can only be used for a national, state, or local emergency or as an authorised test for the system.”The “emergency warning” also featured a web address – www.foxnflemergencyalert.com – which, if typed in a web browser address bar without the “www” part, leads to what looks like some sort of a pro-Trump website.Said website greets visitors with slogans “Let’s Go Brandon” and “Make America Great Again” and features, among other things, a photoshopped picture of US President Joe Biden in front of a painting depicting George Washington, with the image of the first President of the United States doctored to look like he’s giving two fingers to the current POTUS.As the outlet notes, the website’s URL was apparently never registered by Fox and got “swooped up” mere minutes after the message aired, which “strongly suggests” that “a troll watching the segment made the page.”
