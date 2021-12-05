https://sputniknews.com/20211205/prince-william-speaks-about-depression-and-cringing-moment-with-singer-taylor-swift-on-podcast-1091259637.html

Prince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast

The Duke of Cambridge appeared on a special edition of Apple's "Time to Walk" podcast, whose aim is to encourage listeners to get outside and walk, while... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

Prince William has revealed one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. Speaking on the podcast "Time to Walk" the second in line to the throne recalled how during a gala in November 2013 he appeared on stage along with rock singer Jon Bon Jovi and pop star Taylor Swift. The event was aimed at raising funds for the charity Centrepoint that helps homeless people, a cause championed by the royal's late mother Princess Diana.The 39-year-old recalls how Bon Jovi started performing one of his most famous songs "Livin' on a Prayer". At one point, Taylor Swift turned to the royal, "put her hand" on his arm and said: "Come on, William. Let's go and sing". Prince William says he felt as if he was "in a trance" when he was walking towards the stage.'The Whole World Was Dying'The second in line to the throne also opened up about the dark days of his life – the mental health crisis he suffered while working as an ambulance pilot for two years between 2015 and 2017. The royal said he was deeply affected by what he saw during that time. "As a human being, when you see someone in such dire circumstances, basically at death's door, you can't help but not be affected by that", he said.The 39-year-old recalled one case that caused him to suffer from depression. The incident occurred in 2017 when a five-year-old boy, Bobby Hughes, was knocked down by a student driver, while playing with his friends. Prince William was part of a team that rushed to the scene and then flew the boy to the hospital. Bobby sustained serious injuries and was left brain damaged, but made a partial recovery.The royal revealed that weeks after the incident had occurred he was overwhelmed by negative emotions and felt as if "the whole world was dying".Prince William said he was "lucky" that he was able to discuss his mental struggle with his colleagues at the Air Ambulance service as well as meet the boy and his parents. The royal has kept in touch with Bobby and his family and offered his parents financial help for the toddler's rehabilitation.Touching on a lighter note, the royal recalled songs his late mother Princess Diana used to play in the car while driving him and his brother Prince Harry to school. Tina Turner's hit song "The Best" was one of the tunes the Princess of Wales used to listen to. Guests of the "Time to Walk" podcast often share their favourite music choices. Prince William revealed that AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" helps him to wake up in the morning to "get back into the grind of the week". "It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone", he said.His kids seem to have inherited his love for music, saying there is always a "massive fight" between Prince George and Princess Charlotte over whose song gets played.

