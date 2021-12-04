Registration was successful!
LIVE: Medics Protest in Paris Amid Shortages Caused by Mandatory Vaccination
Prince William Had Secret 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears, Lauren Bush, New Book Claims
Prince William Had Secret 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears, Lauren Bush, New Book Claims
A new book by Christopher Andersen titled "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" was released on 30 November. The... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
A royal biographer has dropped a bombshell, claiming Prince William had "cyber relationships" with two celebrities before dating Kate Middleton.Christopher Andersen, who penned the book based on "well-placed sources", claimed that William and singer Britney Spears tried to get together back when they were 19 and 20 years old, respectively. According to Andersen, the Duke of Cambridge had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush as well. Two years younger than William, Lauren Bush is the granddaughter of former US President George H. W. Bush.The American pop princess also mentioned in an interview for ITV1's Frank Skinner Show in 2002 that she had had online correspondence with the royal."We exchanged emails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out", the pop star said back then.Related to the alleged affair between Lauren Bush and William, the New York Post reported in 2001 that both had exchanged "steamy" emails and letters. "They became very close pals, and it was clear they had a serious crush on each other. He and Lauren felt they could be very open with each other", a source told the New York Post.William had a huge crush on Cindy Crawford, so much so that Princess Diana had to arrange a meeting of the American model with 14-year-old Prince William, Andersen revealed. Prince William got married to Kate Middleton in 2011 after reportedly eight years of relationship. Andersen's book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" was released on 30 November.
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/donald-trump-slams-meghan-markle-as-disrespectful-to-queen-says-prince-harry-was-used-horribly-1091163536.html
prince william, george w. bush, prince harry, kate middleton, prince charles, britney spears, love affair, uk royal family, duke of sussex

Prince William Had Secret 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears, Lauren Bush, New Book Claims

13:15 GMT 04.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JANE BARLOW
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a Beating Retreat by The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 27, 2021, the final day of their week-long visit to the country
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a Beating Retreat by The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 27, 2021, the final day of their week-long visit to the country - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JANE BARLOW
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
A new book by Christopher Andersen titled "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" was released on 30 November. The book claims to make several revelations related to the royal family.
A royal biographer has dropped a bombshell, claiming Prince William had "cyber relationships" with two celebrities before dating Kate Middleton.
Christopher Andersen, who penned the book based on "well-placed sources", claimed that William and singer Britney Spears tried to get together back when they were 19 and 20 years old, respectively.
According to Andersen, the Duke of Cambridge had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush as well. Two years younger than William, Lauren Bush is the granddaughter of former US President George H. W. Bush.

"There may have been phone conversations, but I don't recall that they [Britney and William] ever actually managed to get together during that period", Andersen said in an interview with US Weekly.

The American pop princess also mentioned in an interview for ITV1's Frank Skinner Show in 2002 that she had had online correspondence with the royal.
"We exchanged emails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out", the pop star said back then.
Related to the alleged affair between Lauren Bush and William, the New York Post reported in 2001 that both had exchanged "steamy" emails and letters.
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Donald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
1 December, 07:30 GMT
"They became very close pals, and it was clear they had a serious crush on each other. He and Lauren felt they could be very open with each other", a source told the New York Post.
William had a huge crush on Cindy Crawford, so much so that Princess Diana had to arrange a meeting of the American model with 14-year-old Prince William, Andersen revealed.
Prince William got married to Kate Middleton in 2011 after reportedly eight years of relationship. Andersen's book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" was released on 30 November.
