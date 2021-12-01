Registration was successful!
Donald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
Donald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
Then-President Donald Trump took a swipe at Meghan Markle in remarks at a White House press briefing in September 2020, saying he was "not a fan of hers", and wished Prince Harry "a lot of luck", adding that he was "going to need it".
Donald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'

In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Svetlana Ekimenko
Then-President Donald Trump took a swipe at Meghan Markle in remarks at a White House press briefing in September 2020, saying he was “not a fan of hers”, and wished Prince Harry “a lot of luck”, adding that he was “going to need it”.
Donald Trump has rapped Meghan Markle for being “disrespectful” to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, according to excerpts from his interview with the UK television channel GB New. The former US President also believes that the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 to become financially independent, have “hurt” the 95-year-old monarch.
“I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it… I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen,” Trump told the host, Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Brexit Party in Farage, The Trump Interview.
The 45th POTUS added that the former American actress, who became Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, had been “very disrespectful to the Queen, who's such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person”.
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamBritain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Trump also emphasised his fondness for the British monarch in the taped conversation in Florida, claiming he had been raised to show the Royal Family respect because his mother was from Scotland.
© AP Photo / Tolga Akmen/PoolBritain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection, at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, June 3, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection, at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, June 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection, at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, June 3, 2019
© AP Photo / Tolga Akmen/Pool
Responding to comments from Farage about Meghan Markle using Duchess of Sussex headed writing paper to lobby members of the US Congress on issues such as paid parental leave as a “national right”, Trump said:
“She is trying do things that I think are very inappropriate.”

‘Not a Fan’

Donald Trump has mentioned that he was “not a fan” of Meghan Markle on previous occasions. Earlier this year, commenting on rumours that the Duchess of Sussex was “meeting with Democrat operatives [and] she may want to run” in the US elections in 2024, he was cited by Fox News as saying:
“I hope that happens because if that happened then I think I'd have an even stronger feeling towards running. I'm not a fan of hers… I've met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I'm not a fan of Meghan.”
In 2020 Trump similarly didn’t beat about the bush when expressing his attitude towards the former “Suits” actress.

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry—he’s going to need it,” he said during a White House press briefing in September 2020, according to NBC News.

The remarks had been triggered by a video the Sussexes recorded for the Time 100 television special.
As they encouraged Americans to vote in the November 2020 election, where then-President Trump was running for reelection against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, Markle said:
“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”
Prince Harry added:
“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”
While not openly endorsing Biden, many interpreted the comments made by the Sussexes as precisely that. Prior to marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, in the campaign she eventually lost to Donald Trump. Meghan had referred to Republican Trump as “divisive and misogynistic”.
© AP Photo / Aaron Chown/poolBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
© AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
When asked to comment on her remarks during a subsequent official visit to the UK in 2019, the then-president reportedly said of her comments, “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.” Later Trump denied having made the statements.
According to GB News, elsewhere in the interview Donald Trump touched upon Boris Johnson and the migrant crisis in the UK; events at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 and his Democrat-instigated impeachment trial for allegedly inciting it. The US Senate later acquitted the-then-president.
With the station promising that “nothing is off limits,” in a preview clip Trump was seen saying, “I think you'll be happy in the future too.” This is seen as a reference to the speculations regarding whether Trump would run for reelection in 2024. Earlier in the year, Trump hinted that he was “very seriously” considering it.
