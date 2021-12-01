https://sputniknews.com/20211201/donald-trump-slams-meghan-markle-as-disrespectful-to-queen-says-prince-harry-was-used-horribly-1091163536.html

Donald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'

Donald Trump has rapped Meghan Markle for being “disrespectful” to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, according to excerpts from his interview with the UK television channel GB New. The former US President also believes that the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 to become financially independent, have “hurt” the 95-year-old monarch.The 45th POTUS added that the former American actress, who became Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, had been “very disrespectful to the Queen, who's such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person”. Trump also emphasised his fondness for the British monarch in the taped conversation in Florida, claiming he had been raised to show the Royal Family respect because his mother was from Scotland. Responding to comments from Farage about Meghan Markle using Duchess of Sussex headed writing paper to lobby members of the US Congress on issues such as paid parental leave as a “national right”, Trump said: ‘Not a Fan’ Donald Trump has mentioned that he was “not a fan” of Meghan Markle on previous occasions. Earlier this year, commenting on rumours that the Duchess of Sussex was “meeting with Democrat operatives [and] she may want to run” in the US elections in 2024, he was cited by Fox News as saying: In 2020 Trump similarly didn’t beat about the bush when expressing his attitude towards the former “Suits” actress. The remarks had been triggered by a video the Sussexes recorded for the Time 100 television special. As they encouraged Americans to vote in the November 2020 election, where then-President Trump was running for reelection against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, Markle said: “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.” Prince Harry added:While not openly endorsing Biden, many interpreted the comments made by the Sussexes as precisely that. Prior to marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, in the campaign she eventually lost to Donald Trump. Meghan had referred to Republican Trump as “divisive and misogynistic”. When asked to comment on her remarks during a subsequent official visit to the UK in 2019, the then-president reportedly said of her comments, “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.” Later Trump denied having made the statements. According to GB News, elsewhere in the interview Donald Trump touched upon Boris Johnson and the migrant crisis in the UK; events at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 and his Democrat-instigated impeachment trial for allegedly inciting it. The US Senate later acquitted the-then-president. With the station promising that “nothing is off limits,” in a preview clip Trump was seen saying, “I think you'll be happy in the future too.” This is seen as a reference to the speculations regarding whether Trump would run for reelection in 2024. Earlier in the year, Trump hinted that he was “very seriously” considering it.

