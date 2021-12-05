Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/democrats-were-wrong-after-all-irs-data-reportedly-shows-trump-tax-cut-benefited-middle-class-most-1091264065.html
Democrats Were Wrong After All: IRS Data Reportedly Shows Trump Tax Cut Benefited Middle Class Most
Democrats Were Wrong After All: IRS Data Reportedly Shows Trump Tax Cut Benefited Middle Class Most
After the adoption of Trump's tax code, the Democrats spared no effort to discredit it by claiming that it only benefited those with higher incomes and had... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T15:35+0000
2021-12-05T15:35+0000
donald trump
us
taxes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105272/78/1052727872_0:0:5472:3078_1920x0_80_0_0_9e79ec166f579c9768ecf7ee8dfb1319.jpg
Data on Americans' income and taxes provided by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) suggests that the tax reform implemented by the Republicans and President Donald Trump benefited the US middle class the most, while those earning over $1 million per year did so far less, a researcher at the Heartland Institute and The Hill contributor Justin Haskins claims.After analysing the most recent IRS data for the year 2018, the first since the enactment of the new tax code, Haskins found that those who earned between $15,000 and $50,000 per year, benefited from the reform twice as much as those who made over $1 million. The former reportedly got a 16% to 26% tax cut, while the richest Americans enjoyed less than a 6% cut in their taxes.The actual tax cuts for those between these two income brackets ranged between 17% and 9%, Haskins says.The disparity in tax cuts between the low and high-income groups was so large that even adjusted for the size of income, the top one-percenters still saw their share in the overall US "tax pie" increase. At the same time, the middle class' share in the taxes gathered overall in the US decreased when compared to 2017, Haskins indicates. This finding contradicts earlier claims by Democrats, who have insisted ever since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed in 2017, that the law had been promoted by Donald Trump, a business mogul, in order to reduce the tax burden on rich people like himself. They also claimed that the tax reform did not benefit the middle class the way the former Republican POTUS said it did.Haskins said that the Democrats' statement could not be further from the truth. He also noted that such a mistake in judgement causes concern in light of the changes to the tax system the party wants to implement as a part of Biden's Build Back Better plan. The latter seeks to partially pay for a large boost to the social security and green policies by increasing the tax burden on the highest earning Americans.The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced income and alternative minimum tax rates, raised the threshold after which estates would fall under the estate tax, and eliminated the penalty enforcing the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. In addition to this, the overhaul increased the standard tax deduction while limiting some of its aspects, such as mortgage interest deduction, and boosted family tax credit. The bill also reduced the tax burden for businesses.While the Trump tax reform effectively reduced the burden for all income brackets, Biden's proposed bill for his Build Back Better plan focuses solely on high-earning Americans who seek to boost their credit and eliminate some of the tax optimisation schemes they might have been using. The bill seeks to reverse some of the changes made in 2017, ramping up corporate tax from 21% to 28%, and will impose 21% tariffs on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and other assets that are not considered a regular income, but which could be used to reduce the tax burden due to the preferential 10.5% rate.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/trump-says-new-york-property-taxes-exceed-his-park-avenue-retail-property-value-1089781360.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105272/78/1052727872_365:0:5229:3648_1920x0_80_0_0_76df2962d860f8a5112ebbf51f18b0a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, taxes

Democrats Were Wrong After All: IRS Data Reportedly Shows Trump Tax Cut Benefited Middle Class Most

15:35 GMT 05.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanUS IRS 1040 tax form
US IRS 1040 tax form - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
After the adoption of Trump's tax code, the Democrats spared no effort to discredit it by claiming that it only benefited those with higher incomes and had little effect on the middle class. Now that they are proposing a tax hike for the rich, new data is undermining their claims and possibly their estimates of the cost of building back better.
Data on Americans' income and taxes provided by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) suggests that the tax reform implemented by the Republicans and President Donald Trump benefited the US middle class the most, while those earning over $1 million per year did so far less, a researcher at the Heartland Institute and The Hill contributor Justin Haskins claims.
After analysing the most recent IRS data for the year 2018, the first since the enactment of the new tax code, Haskins found that those who earned between $15,000 and $50,000 per year, benefited from the reform twice as much as those who made over $1 million. The former reportedly got a 16% to 26% tax cut, while the richest Americans enjoyed less than a 6% cut in their taxes.
The actual tax cuts for those between these two income brackets ranged between 17% and 9%, Haskins says.
The disparity in tax cuts between the low and high-income groups was so large that even adjusted for the size of income, the top one-percenters still saw their share in the overall US "tax pie" increase. At the same time, the middle class' share in the taxes gathered overall in the US decreased when compared to 2017, Haskins indicates.
"Republicans’ tax reform law resulted in the tax code becoming slightly more progressive", the researcher noted.
This finding contradicts earlier claims by Democrats, who have insisted ever since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed in 2017, that the law had been promoted by Donald Trump, a business mogul, in order to reduce the tax burden on rich people like himself. They also claimed that the tax reform did not benefit the middle class the way the former Republican POTUS said it did.
Haskins said that the Democrats' statement could not be further from the truth. He also noted that such a mistake in judgement causes concern in light of the changes to the tax system the party wants to implement as a part of Biden's Build Back Better plan. The latter seeks to partially pay for a large boost to the social security and green policies by increasing the tax burden on the highest earning Americans.
"The fact is, Republicans’ 2017 tax reform law did exactly what was promised: It lowered taxes for all income groups, provided the greatest benefits for middle-income households, and spurred economic growth that helped reduce poverty and improve prosperity. It would be a grave mistake for Democrats to eliminate key parts of this important legislation", Haskins warned.
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced income and alternative minimum tax rates, raised the threshold after which estates would fall under the estate tax, and eliminated the penalty enforcing the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. In addition to this, the overhaul increased the standard tax deduction while limiting some of its aspects, such as mortgage interest deduction, and boosted family tax credit. The bill also reduced the tax burden for businesses.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
Trump Says New York Property Taxes Exceed His Park Avenue Retail Property Value
8 October, 23:07 GMT
While the Trump tax reform effectively reduced the burden for all income brackets, Biden's proposed bill for his Build Back Better plan focuses solely on high-earning Americans who seek to boost their credit and eliminate some of the tax optimisation schemes they might have been using. The bill seeks to reverse some of the changes made in 2017, ramping up corporate tax from 21% to 28%, and will impose 21% tariffs on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and other assets that are not considered a regular income, but which could be used to reduce the tax burden due to the preferential 10.5% rate.
070000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:35 GMTDemocrats Were Wrong After All: IRS Data Reportedly Shows Trump Tax Cut Benefited Middle Class Most
15:02 GMTOvechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons
14:36 GMTUK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates
14:24 GMTBBC Reportedly Threatened With Contempt of Court Over Refusal to Disclose Info About Diana’s Letter
14:23 GMTBelarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings
14:05 GMTEU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine
14:03 GMTDefiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
13:34 GMTVery Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts
13:24 GMTLavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
13:18 GMTEx-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet
13:07 GMT'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
12:21 GMTProtests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
12:15 GMTEnglish Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
10:57 GMT'We Can Fix It': Boris Johnson to Announce UK Government's Full-Fledged War on Drugs
10:55 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls, Opposition Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Gov't for Beating Protesters
10:39 GMTPrince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast
10:29 GMTUS, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
09:52 GMTRocket to Inject Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed on Launch Pad at Baikonur
09:49 GMTSaudi Aramco Signs Contracts With French Companies on Eco-Friendly Business