Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/donald-trump-sues-nyt-niece-mary-over-insidious-plot-behind-2018-dubious-tax-schemes-story-1089296986.html
Donald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story
Donald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story
The New York Times 2018 article alleged that Donald Trump “participated in dubious tax schemes … including instances of outright fraud” enabling him to rake in... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T10:51+0000
2021-09-22T10:51+0000
donald trump
news
us
new york times
taxes
mary trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088928324_0:0:3136:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_2ba03e7af02f8c91f928bdee068b7441.jpg
Former president Donald Trump has sued his niece, Mary L. Trump, the New York Times and three of the outlet’s reporters in connection with a 2018 story on his tax records. The ex-POTUS wrote in the complaint, filed in New York’s Dutchess County, that he is seeking damages from the defendants for a total of “no less than One Hundred Million Dollars” for engaging in an “insidious plot” to obtain confidential documents. The Times’ story alleged that Donald Trump and his father had concocted a scheme whereby they dodged gift and inheritance taxes by a plethora of methods, such as setting up a sham corporation and undervaluing assets to tax authorities. The manipulations, the reporters claimed, allowed Trump, who had touted himself as a self-made billionaire, to receive at least $413 million from his father over the decades. Times reporters David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner, singled out in Trump’s lawsuit, won the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting in 2019 for their story. ‘Breach of Confidentiality’ Donald Trump’s lawsuit emphasises that his brother Fred Trump, Jr.’s daughter had signed a confidentiality agreement in 2001, yet she was “convinced” by the outlet’s journalists “to smuggle the records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to The Times.” The publication, according the ex-president, subsequently “attempted to capitalise on their receipt of the confidential record through their publication of various news articles.” Mary Trump, who has been an avid critic of her Uncle and penned a book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man in 2020, is also accused in the suit of engaging in “an ill-conceived effort to profit from these same events” by publishing her memoir. Trump argued in his suit that his niece “committed a material breach of the Settlement Agreement by disclosing, assisting and/or providing confidential information to The Times.” In 2001, Mary Trump had signed a confidentiality agreement as part of the settlement of the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. When it was revealed she was about to publish her memoir, Robert Trump, the president’s brother, went to court to stop it. An effort was made to prohibit publisher Simon &amp; Schuster from releasing the tell-all book that portrayed the then-POTUS as a liar and a bully. However, an appellate judge in 2020 overturned a lower court ruling that had temporarily halted publication, ruling that the 2001 confidentiality agreement Mary Trump signed along with other family members had been too vaguely defined. While leaving in place a restraining order against Mary Trump, the judge said the book’s publisher was not a signatory to the agreement and could not be forced to comply. Donald Trump argued that the Times was aware of the confidentiality agreement but still “relentlessly sought out Mary Trump and intentionally procured her breach of the Settlement Agreement.” The daughter of the president's older brother, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, commented on the lawsuit in a statement to NBC News, saying: "The Times's coverage of Donald Trump's taxes helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject of overriding public interest. This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news organisations and we plan to vigorously defend against it," a Times spokesperson said in a statement for US media.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088928324_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2eb0c29b7398642bb8ee0c3baff118ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, news, us, new york times, taxes, mary trump

Donald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story

10:51 GMT 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAFILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The New York Times 2018 article alleged that Donald Trump “participated in dubious tax schemes … including instances of outright fraud” enabling him to rake in over $413 million from his father, Fred Trump Sr., while significantly skirting taxes.
Former president Donald Trump has sued his niece, Mary L. Trump, the New York Times and three of the outlet’s reporters in connection with a 2018 story on his tax records.
The ex-POTUS wrote in the complaint, filed in New York’s Dutchess County, that he is seeking damages from the defendants for a total of “no less than One Hundred Million Dollars” for engaging in an “insidious plot” to obtain confidential documents.
The Times’ story alleged that Donald Trump and his father had concocted a scheme whereby they dodged gift and inheritance taxes by a plethora of methods, such as setting up a sham corporation and undervaluing assets to tax authorities.
© AP PhotoDonald Trump, left, talks with his parents, Mary and Fred and his sister, U.S. District Court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, at the opening of Trump's Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Thurs., April 5, 1990
Donald Trump, left, talks with his parents, Mary and Fred and his sister, U.S. District Court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, at the opening of Trump's Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Thurs., April 5, 1990 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Donald Trump, left, talks with his parents, Mary and Fred and his sister, U.S. District Court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, at the opening of Trump's Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Thurs., April 5, 1990
© AP Photo
The manipulations, the reporters claimed, allowed Trump, who had touted himself as a self-made billionaire, to receive at least $413 million from his father over the decades. Times reporters David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner, singled out in Trump’s lawsuit, won the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting in 2019 for their story.

‘Breach of Confidentiality’

Donald Trump’s lawsuit emphasises that his brother Fred Trump, Jr.’s daughter had signed a confidentiality agreement in 2001, yet she was “convinced” by the outlet’s journalists “to smuggle the records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to The Times.”
The publication, according the ex-president, subsequently “attempted to capitalise on their receipt of the confidential record through their publication of various news articles.”
© AFP 2021 / Emmanuel DunandPeople walk by the entrance to US newspaper 'The New York Times' in New York
People walk by the entrance to US newspaper 'The New York Times' in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
People walk by the entrance to US newspaper 'The New York Times' in New York
© AFP 2021 / Emmanuel Dunand
Mary Trump, who has been an avid critic of her Uncle and penned a book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man in 2020, is also accused in the suit of engaging in “an ill-conceived effort to profit from these same events” by publishing her memoir.
Trump argued in his suit that his niece “committed a material breach of the Settlement Agreement by disclosing, assisting and/or providing confidential information to The Times.”
In 2001, Mary Trump had signed a confidentiality agreement as part of the settlement of the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. When it was revealed she was about to publish her memoir, Robert Trump, the president’s brother, went to court to stop it. An effort was made to prohibit publisher Simon & Schuster from releasing the tell-all book that portrayed the then-POTUS as a liar and a bully.
© LPAC Press ReleaseMary Trump, headshot
Mary Trump, headshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Mary Trump, headshot
© LPAC Press Release
However, an appellate judge in 2020 overturned a lower court ruling that had temporarily halted publication, ruling that the 2001 confidentiality agreement Mary Trump signed along with other family members had been too vaguely defined.
While leaving in place a restraining order against Mary Trump, the judge said the book’s publisher was not a signatory to the agreement and could not be forced to comply. Donald Trump argued that the Times was aware of the confidentiality agreement but still “relentlessly sought out Mary Trump and intentionally procured her breach of the Settlement Agreement.”
The daughter of the president's older brother, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, commented on the lawsuit in a statement to NBC News, saying:
“I think he is a f***ing loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It’s desperation… The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick.”
"The Times's coverage of Donald Trump's taxes helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject of overriding public interest. This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news organisations and we plan to vigorously defend against it," a Times spokesperson said in a statement for US media.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTEcoHealth Alliance, DARPA Toyed With Infecting Wild Chinese Bats With Covid, Leaked Docs Allege
12:17 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Makes Him World's Highest-Paid Footballer
12:11 GMTUS House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'
12:07 GMTMacron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines
11:57 GMTSudanese Authorities Lack Mandate to Sign Naval Base Agreement With Russia, Minister Says
11:44 GMTCanada Unlikely to See Another Snap Vote After Trudeau's Failed Bid to Win Majority
11:26 GMTBiblical Story of Sodom Likely Inspired by 'Cosmic Airburst' Bigger Than Tunguska Blast, Study Says
11:10 GMTUS 'Era of War Over'?
11:07 GMTPandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked
10:55 GMTAll Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
10:51 GMTDonald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story
10:48 GMTDriver of Zelensky's Aide Shefir Undergoing Leg Surgery, Report Says
10:34 GMTKremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit
10:18 GMTThe Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
10:15 GMTStrong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
10:14 GMTHollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
09:58 GMTRussian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
09:49 GMT'Hardest Decision of My Life': Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her 'Darkest Secret'
09:18 GMTZuckerberg Reportedly Approved Using News Feed to Push Pro-Facebook Coverage in Image-Reshaping Bid
08:59 GMTPakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says