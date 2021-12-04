https://sputniknews.com/20211204/us-special-envoy-welcomes-taliban-decree-expanding-womens-rights-in-afghanistan-1091242017.html

US Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan

US Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed an order of the Taliban*, under which a woman can not be married against her will... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

On Friday, Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage.The Taliban movement returned to power in Afghanistan on 15 August, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of rampant violations of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

