https://sputniknews.com/20211204/us-special-envoy-welcomes-taliban-decree-expanding-womens-rights-in-afghanistan-1091242017.html
US Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan
US Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed an order of the Taliban*, under which a woman can not be married against her will... 04.12.2021
afghanistan
taliban
women
women's rights
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104947/91/1049479193_0:135:2300:1429_1920x0_80_0_0_e819b24231af029b38cb07a216d82e09.jpg
On Friday, Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage.The Taliban movement returned to power in Afghanistan on 15 August, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of rampant violations of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
US Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan

10:20 GMT 04.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Behrouz Mehri A burqa shop
© AFP 2021 / Behrouz Mehri
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed an order of the Taliban*, under which a woman can not be married against her will, but noted that even more is needed to be done to ensure women's rights in all spheres in Afghanistan.
On Friday, Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage.

"Welcome today's decree reinforcing a woman’s right to determine if & whom she marries. At the same time, much more is needed to ensure women’s rights in every aspect of Afghan society including schools, workplaces, politics and media", West wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban movement returned to power in Afghanistan on 15 August, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of rampant violations of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
