Women in Afghanistan Loved Fashion Until Taliban Took Over

Women in Afghanistan Loved Fashion Until Taliban Took Over

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - An Afghan female entrepreneur who designed her own clothing line shared her experiences with Sputnik about what life was like... 25.09.2021

Born in Afghanistan two years before the US invasion in 2001, Sofiea, who wished only to be identified by her first name, grew up in a country where young girls enjoyed a lot of freedom and loved to chase the latest fashion as much as their Western peers.When she had the chance to visit a number of foreign countries, Sofiea saw women there wearing traditional dresses from local cultures. That gave her the idea to start her own business by designing and selling dresses inspired by traditional Afghan culture.She started her own fashion brand named "Sofiea Design" and sold different kinds of traditional Afghan dresses for women which she designed. Her online shop’s Facebook page attracted over 3,000 likes and she served customers from all over the country, and even had some overseas clients.Unfortunately, Sofiea’s successful business venture lasted for just seven months, when she was forced to leave the country in January, because her husband received death threats over his previous work as a reporter.LOST ACHIEVEMENTSSofiea and her husband first escaped to Turkey before obtaining a visa to relocate to France in April.Speaking without fear for her safety from her apartment in Paris, Sofiea said she was very sad to witness the kind of changes that have taken place in Afghanistan after the Taliban (banned in Russia) took over the country in August.Despite its claims of respecting women’s rights and freedoms, the Taliban began to introduce a series of restrictions on Afghan women shortly after it seized power. The Taliban replaced the Women’s Affairs Ministry with a new ministry for the "propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice." And the acting mayor of Kabul just announced over the weekend that almost all municipal jobs held by women would be given to men."They [the Taliban] don’t know anything about women’s rights. I had a lot of plans for my future. I wanted to make my future better. But it’s impossible under the Taliban," Sofiea said.BURQA NOT AFGHAN TRADITIONOne of the signature restrictions the Taliban introduced was the kind of full-length veil which completely covers women’s faces, known as burqa.Sofiea argues that the burqa is contrary to Afghan tradition, and started a social media campaign by posting a picture of herself dressed in a traditional Afghan dress for women next to a picture of a woman fully covered under a burqa.Sofiea and her husband also posted pictures of themselves in traditional Afghan attire and used the hashtag #DoNotTouchMyClothes to raise awareness on this issue. The young couple’s efforts received over 6,000 likes and almost 600 retweets on Twitter.From Sofiea’s perspective, Afghan culture and women in the country experienced transformative changes during the 20 years after 2001. She argued that face coverings like burqa or hijab are no longer an integral part of Afghan culture."During those 20 years, women in Afghanistan were able to show Afghan culture to many other countries in the world. They showed what traditional Afghan clothes looked like. They’re not hijab or burqa. Afghan women never wanted to wear them voluntarily. They were mostly being told by others such as the Taliban or their family members to wear such clothing," she said.From Sofiea’s point of view, she never believed burqa was required under Islam.Sofiea noted that women in countries such as Iran or Pakistan have also been protesting and demanding more freedom.As for Sofiea herself, despite the freedom she enjoys in France, she shares grave concerns over the liberties of other Afghan women who must live under the Taliban’s rule. She said she would return to Afghanistan only when the country is no longer under the control of the Taliban.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russian and many other countries.

