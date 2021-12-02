https://sputniknews.com/20211202/not-based-on-legal-rules-taliban-slams-un-committees-decision-to-deny-it-representation-at-un-1091195394.html

'Not Based on Legal Rules': Taliban Slams UN Committee’s Decision to Deny it Representation at UN

The UN Credentials Committee is in charge of accrediting representatives of member states at the General Assembly. It does so on a consensus basis after... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

Taliban’s UN ambassador-designate Suhail Shaheen has scorned the United Nations Credentials Committee for depriving the people of Afghanistan of their “legitimate right."His comments come a day after the nine-member grouping rejected a consideration to replace the Ashraf Ghani-era representative with that of the Islamist group’s.Karin Enestrom, the Swedish ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and the current chair of the committee, said on Tuesday that the committee members met to “consider credentials” of the member states.“The report of the committee will be made public once it is issued, for the consideration of the General Assembly,” added Enestrom.Both Afghanistan and Myanmar are currently represented at the UN General Assembly by the ambassadors appointed by their previous governments. While the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August and announced its interim cabinet in September, the government is still to be recognised by other countries.Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan’s sitting ambassador to the UN, hailed the UN Committee’s decision and expressed hope that the tri-colour flag of the erstwhile Islamic Republic would continue to fly at the UN.The Taliban, which has a white flag with a black Arabic inscription, has been calling for diplomatic recognition from other nations to ease the existing humanitarian crisis by allowing the channelling of much-required funds from foreign governments and agencies. Recognition by the UN would be a step in the direction of getting diplomatic recognition from other nations as well.The UN-backed World Food Programme (WFP), as well as major agencies, have warned that a large section of Afghanistan’s population is in the throes of a food crisis, a situation that could get worse as winter sets in.Taliban’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, in Doha on 30 November and urged Washington to unfreeze Kabul’s federal assets held in US-based financial institutions.The US Treasury froze nearly $9.5 billion of Afghanistan’s assets held in American financial institutions in August. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also withheld any new payments to Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.The US says that it wants the Taliban to come good on its commitments made in the Doha Deal of February 2020, including representation of women and minorities in the new government and respecting the rights of all ethnic groups.The calls for having an “inclusive government” in Afghanistan have been backed by other major powers, including Russia and China.In the case of Myanmar, a military junta overthrew the democratically-elected government of then-Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi this year. The 193-member UN General Assembly condemned the coup by a unanimous vote in June this year and also called for the release of the former leadership, including Suu Kyi.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

