Putin, Biden Will Hold a Video Call on Tuesday Evening
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a videoconference with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in the evening of Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the presidents would discuss Ukraine and several other issues.
"Evening. The presidents will decide on their own," Peskov said when asked when the conversation would take place and how long it would last.
US President Joe Biden in his turn speaking to reporters said that he expected a "long discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing that he respects no one's "red lines" referring to the Russian leader's recent remarks on Ukraine.
"We’ve been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion ... I won’t accept anybody's red line,” Biden said, answering the question what he can do to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine.
