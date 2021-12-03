Contacts Between Biden, Putin Can Calm ‘Overheated’ Relations, Russian Envoy Says
15:54 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 03.12.2021)
© REUTERS / SPUTNIKU.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The upcoming contacts between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will help stabilise bilateral relations between the United States and Russia and calm the situation that has "overheated" in Europe and around the world, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.
"I believe that the upcoming contacts between the two presidents, which were announced in Kremlin, will help stabilize relations and calm the situation, which has overheated in Europe and around the world," Antonov told reporters.
Mr Antonov, however, added that he is unaware of any breakthroughs the two countries had reportedly achieved on issuing visas to American embassy staff in Moscow.
The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday, citing US officials, that Russia and the United States have neared a deal on granting visas to American embassy staff in Moscow.
30 November, 16:34 GMT
"I am unaware of such reports, I don't know about any breakthroughs - the word is very strong, powerful - I don’t know about any breakthroughs," Antonov said.
The diplomat confirmed that the two countries continue consultations on the matter.
"We are trying to find some solutions, to make life easier for Russian diplomats in Washington, Houston and New York. So far we are not doing very well," he added.
Antonov reiterated that Russia offered the United States mutual removal of all the restrictions on the diplomatic missions.
