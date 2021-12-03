Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/sweden-seeks-to-rein-in-gangsta-rap-following-murder-of-popular-artist-1091217506.html
Sweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
Sweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
The debate about the possible effects of gangster rap as a music genre on crime has flared up in Sweden in recent months, following the murder of rapper Nils... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T06:11+0000
2021-12-03T06:11+0000
news
europe
sweden
crime
scandinavia
gangsta rap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103695/44/1036954480_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_ff1ac799902fd20b23ae641984f4280e.jpg
Sweden's new Culture Minister Jeanette Gustafsdotter has added fuel to the national debate about the harmful nature of certain music genres vis-a-vis artistic freedom by saying she wants to take a closer look at whether gangster rap leads to crime.This seems to be a direct response to the call by the country's newly-minted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on fellow ministers to “turn every stone” in the fight against crime.Earlier, the national-conservative Sweden Democrats demanded that the Crime Prevention Council (Brå) investigate the genre's harmful effects, such as significance for recruitment into the gang environment, drawing parallels to efforts made in the 1990s to limit the impact of the so-called “white power” movement. The party also called for a ban on state radio playing gangster rap.“It is clear that limiting the influences from this type of music is a type of crime prevention measure, and I see it as vital,” Sweden Democrats legal policy spokesman Tobias Andersson told SVT.According to Andersson, part of the problem is that artists are getting paid for having their songs played on the radio.“I don't think you can ban any music, but you can definitely have a discussion how reasonable it is for the public sector to de facto contribute to the financing of these musicians,” he mused.In late October, 19-year-old Nils Grönberg, known under the moniker “Einár”, was killed in what was described as a gang-related shooting in a Stockholm suburb. Notably, the subsequent week, the artist was set to testify against a prominent gang called Vårby Network. Earlier this year, 27 people with connections to the gang were sentenced to a total of 147 years in prison.In recent years, Sweden has been engulfed in a deadly spiral of gang-related shootouts and blasts. According to the opposition Moderate Party, in the last four years alone, more than 150 people have been killed in over 1,100 shootings.Furthermore, the Swedish police estimated at least 5,000 gang members to be active in so-called vulnerable areas across Sweden (which some prefer to call “ghettos” and “no-go zones” as opposed to the government's parlance) and counted some 40 criminal clans, some of which arrived in Sweden from abroad solely for the purpose of committing crimes.
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103695/44/1036954480_149:0:3257:2331_1920x0_80_0_0_e321b4f9b3555caf8ab2cba0aa07b5b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, sweden, crime, scandinavia, gangsta rap

Sweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist

06:11 GMT 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / Johan Nilsson/TT News AgencySwedish policemen patrol the Arlanda airport outside Stockholm, Sweden March 22, 2016.
Swedish policemen patrol the Arlanda airport outside Stockholm, Sweden March 22, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The debate about the possible effects of gangster rap as a music genre on crime has flared up in Sweden in recent months, following the murder of rapper Nils “Einár” Grönberg amid an overall crime wave. Some, including the national-conservative Sweden Democrats, went so far as to suggest banning it from public radio.
Sweden's new Culture Minister Jeanette Gustafsdotter has added fuel to the national debate about the harmful nature of certain music genres vis-a-vis artistic freedom by saying she wants to take a closer look at whether gangster rap leads to crime.

“It is very important to look at it and see: What does it lead to? We must definitely look at it and see if it leads to crime. Then we have to do something about it,” Gustafsdotter told national broadcaster SVT. “Hopefully I can influence, start the debate and talk about the seriousness of this situation. Young people should face culture and music in a different way so that it does not lead to violence,” she said about her role as culture minister.

This seems to be a direct response to the call by the country's newly-minted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on fellow ministers to “turn every stone” in the fight against crime.
Earlier, the national-conservative Sweden Democrats demanded that the Crime Prevention Council (Brå) investigate the genre's harmful effects, such as significance for recruitment into the gang environment, drawing parallels to efforts made in the 1990s to limit the impact of the so-called “white power” movement. The party also called for a ban on state radio playing gangster rap.
“It is clear that limiting the influences from this type of music is a type of crime prevention measure, and I see it as vital,” Sweden Democrats legal policy spokesman Tobias Andersson told SVT.
According to Andersson, part of the problem is that artists are getting paid for having their songs played on the radio.
“I don't think you can ban any music, but you can definitely have a discussion how reasonable it is for the public sector to de facto contribute to the financing of these musicians,” he mused.
In late October, 19-year-old Nils Grönberg, known under the moniker “Einár”, was killed in what was described as a gang-related shooting in a Stockholm suburb. Notably, the subsequent week, the artist was set to testify against a prominent gang called Vårby Network. Earlier this year, 27 people with connections to the gang were sentenced to a total of 147 years in prison.
In recent years, Sweden has been engulfed in a deadly spiral of gang-related shootouts and blasts. According to the opposition Moderate Party, in the last four years alone, more than 150 people have been killed in over 1,100 shootings.
Furthermore, the Swedish police estimated at least 5,000 gang members to be active in so-called vulnerable areas across Sweden (which some prefer to call “ghettos” and “no-go zones” as opposed to the government's parlance) and counted some 40 criminal clans, some of which arrived in Sweden from abroad solely for the purpose of committing crimes.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:11 GMTSweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
05:58 GMTNew Norwegian Government to Restrict NATO Traffic Near Russia
05:42 GMTFrance Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
05:29 GMTISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
05:23 GMT37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
05:23 GMTAmerica's Epidemic: The US’s Massive Mass Shooting Problem
04:10 GMTUS Midterms 2022: Democrats Fear Congressional Shakeup as 19 House Dems Will Not Seek Reelection
04:04 GMT'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
02:17 GMTThe Harris Shuffle
01:26 GMTUS Government Actions Urgently Needed to Better Protect Critical Infrastructure - Report
00:52 GMTIranian Scientists Recruited by Israel’s Mossad Behind Explosions at Natanz Nuclear Plant - Report
YesterdayUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
YesterdayUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
YesterdayBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
YesterdayManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach
YesterdayUS Congress Passes Spending Bill to Stave Off Government Shutdown, Measure Heads to Biden
YesterdayWall Street Rebounds as Heat Fades on Omicron, Dow Jones Up Almost 2%
YesterdayFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
YesterdayCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country